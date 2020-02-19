KILGORE - The Region XIV Conference schedule doesn't allow for many easy nights, but after losing three of four and facing a brutal finishing stretch the Kilgore College Lady Rangers needed and got one.
Nine Lady Rangers got into the scoring act, and Kilgore drilled 15 3-pointers as a team en route to an 88-45 win over Coastal Bend on Wednesday at Masters Gymnasium.
When the two teams met back on Jan. 15, the Lady Rangers hit just one of 13 3-point attempts in a 65-51 win.
Wednesday's win moves KC to 19-8 overall and 8-7 in the conference with three games remaining in the regular season. Two of those games will be on the road.
Coastal Bend drops to 2-25 overall and 1-14 in the conference.
Jada Hood paced Kilgore with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, hitting five of the team's triples. Alba Garcia Camarena added 16 points, Annillia Dawn 15, Ireneshia Johnson 10, Sarah Matthews, Tara Kessner and Arielle Wilson six apiece, McKenze Brown four and Trynadee Greenwell three.
Johnson also yanked down 16 rebounds and added four steals. Brown had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals and Dawn handed out eight assists.
Marley Martinez buried seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in the loss for Coastal Bend. Cassie Hogan added 10 points.
Kilgore led wire-to-wire in this one, scoring the first nine points of the game. A triple by Dawn with 2:29 left in the first quarter later sparked an 11-0 outburst to give KC a 32-12 lead after one, and the Lady Rangers scored the first five poitns of the second quarter to basically end the competitive portion of the game.
A layup by Hood with .2 seconds remaining in the half gave KC a 52-30 lead at intermission, and the Lady Rangers held Coastal Bend without a bucket until Martinez connected on a couple of 3-pointers midway through the fourth period.
The Lady Rangers will visit Tyler on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest, host Bossier Parish next Wednesday and then close out the regular season at Jacksonville on Feb. 29.
The Region XIV Conference Tournament is set to begin on March 4 in Shreveport.