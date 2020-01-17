KILGORE — The size of Tyler Junior College was too much for Kilgore as the Lady Apaches downed the Lady Rangers 93-81 in a Region XIV clash on Saturday at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium.
Sophomore Felmas Koranga (6-1) and 6-foot freshman Niya McGuire combined for 57 of the Apaches 93 points. McGuire started strong with 17 first half points. She finished with 27.
Koranga dominated after the break, scoring 22 of her 30 points in the second half. Her 8 blocks helped slow down a late rally by the Lady Rangers.
Te’Aire Hambrick had 14 points for TJC (16-2, 6-0). No other Apache scored in double figures.
Kilgore was led by Ireneshia Johnson, who had a double-double with 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Sarah Matthews and Jada Hood contributed 22 and 16 points, respectively. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 14-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
TJC jumped out to an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the opening frame before a quick 8-0 response from the Lady Rangers had things knotted up with 6:43 remaining in the quarter.
McGuire put the Lady Apaches back on top after a timeout and Lady Rangers extended the lead to 8, 27-19, at the end of the quarter.
Kilgore fought back and grabbed their first lead of the game, 31-30, midway through the second on a layup by Annillia Dawn.The Lady Apaches responded with a 10-0 run, which was capped by a steal and layup by Koranga. The Lady Rangers never regained the lead.
The two teams headed to the locker rooms with TJC on top 42-36.
Eight quick points from Hambrick, and an easy finish around near the rim from Koranga, put the Lady Apaches up 53-40 with 7:42 remaining in the third.
Kilgore was able to narrowly close the gap to 7, 70-63, entering the fourth.
A three-pointer by Johnson pulled the Lady Rangers within 5 early in the final frame, but that’s as close as things got, as Koranga dominated both ends of the court over the final few minutes.
The Lady Apaches will return to action on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Trinity Valley.
The Lady Rangers will travel to Bossier City, LA to take on Bossier Parish Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.