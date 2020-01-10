The Kilgore College Lady Rangers will do battle with a familiar foe today, but they’ll do so with a familiar face missing from the opposing sideline.
Kilgore (13-3, 2-2) will host No. 7 ranked Trinity Valley (15-1, 4-0) in a 2 p.m. Region XIV Conference game at KC’s Masters Gymnasium.
The visiting Lady Cardinals will be without longtime head coach Gerald Ewing, who resigned on Friday for personal reasons.
Assistant coach Precious Ivy has been named the interim head coach for Trinity Valley. The former assistant coach under Trenia Tillis Hoard at Tyler Junior College also coached at Houston Baptist University.
The Apache Ladies were 118-47 with three national tournament appearances during her time with the program.
Ewing was in his sixth season over the Lady Cardinals, which posted a record of 168-26 under his leadership.
The Lady Rangers are riding a four-game winning streak heading into today’s action.
KC closed out the pre-holiday portion of the schedule with a 69-64 win at home against Panola, and then returned from the break to defeat LSU-Eunice (75-66) and Copiah Lincoln (73-69) in non-conference play at the Bossier Classic.
On Wednesday, the Lady Rangers rallied for a 94-87 conference win on the road at Paris in double overtime.
The Lady Cardinals fell to New Mexico Junior College at the Bossier Classic on Jan. 2 (74-71) for their lone loss of the season before bouncing back to rough up Panola, 73-45, on Wednesday.
MEN
The KC men, winners of eight in a row, will travel to Brenham today to face Blinn College in a 4 p.m. contest.
The Rangers are 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference after rolling to a 92-73 win over Lee at home on Wednesday.
Blinn is 12-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.