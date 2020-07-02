Addie Lees is always on the lookout for players who can add to the tradition-rich basketball history of the Kilgore College Lady Rangers.
If those players don’t also perform well in the classroom, they don’t make the roster for a Lees-coached team, and the third-year KC head coach believes she has re-stocked the 2020-21 roster with complete student-athletes.
Lees, who has a 44-18 record in two seasons at Kilgore, announced the signing of seven players recently. They’ll join returning Lady Rangers McKenze Brown of Longview, Laraveun “Jazz” Randle of Rowlett, Sarah Matthews of Atlanta, Georgia, Vianey Galvan of League City, Jada Hood of Roseville, Minnesota and Kai Finister of Austin.
“When we started out with this recruiting class, we knew we wanted to get better in certain categories,” said Lees. “We were looking to be more versatile on the offensive end and to improve on defense. I think it worked out really well considering the situation and limitations (due to COVID-19).”
Joining the KC roster will be 5-11 1/2 post Josephine Adegbite from Houston (Clear Falls), 6-0 forward/post Kyndahl Wyatt from North Forney, 6-3 center Tara Green from Central High School in West Helena, Arkansas, 5-8 guard Kerrighan Dunn from Texarkana (Texas High), 5-11 guard/forward Maya Scheitel-Taylor from Worthington, Minnesota, 5-6 guard Sasha Goody, a transfer from Southern University-Shreveport and 5-8 guard Rahmena Henderson, a transfer from Sam Houston State University.
Kilgore has finished with back-to-back 22-9 records under Lees, advancing to the Region XIV Conference Tournament both seasons.
She said she did her share of recruiting, but also had help.
“Honestly, I think the returning players sold most of them,” Lees said. “I let them exchange numbers and talk to the kids, and I think that really sealed the deal. The kids were honest and told them if they wanted the opportunity of a lifetime and the chance to work hard everyday and make a better future for themselves and their families, this was the place. If they wanted easy, this wasn’t the place. If they didn’t want to be coached, this wasn’t the place.”
Incoming players were also brought up to speed on expectations in the classroom and in the community.
“I let them ask tough questions,” Lees said. “I wanted them to know there was a reason we have a 100% graduation rate. There’s a reason we have a 100% transfer rate, either on scholarship or as a walk-on. Some of it took care of itself. We’ve won some games and won some big games, but in the end kids are looking for authenticity.”
The Lady Rangers fell in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament in Shreveport this past March, dropping a 77-76 overtime decision to rival Tyler. In Lees’ first season, KC opened the regional tournament with a 91-88 overtime victory against Panola, and fell 84-60 to Tyler.
NOTES
As the 2020-21 academic and athletic year approaches, the NJCAA recently released a plan of action for the fall and winter sports season in response to COVID-19.
The 2020-21 NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will be permitted to begin practice starting Sept. 14. Competition will be permitted to begin starting Oct. 16.