TYLER — Sarah Matthews scored 12 straight points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Rangers to help Kilgore College hold on and upset No. 13 Tyler Junior College 73-68 on Saturday in a Region XIV women’s basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Each time the Apache Ladies would get close, Matthews would drive to the bucket or pop a free throw line jumper to stave off the attempted comeback.
It was an tense game befitting the best rivalry in the NJCAA.
For the game, Matthews had 23 points as the Lady Rangers improved to 20-8 overall and 9-7 in conference. The Apache Ladies lost their second straight contest to fall to 21-7 and 11-5.
In the third quarter it was Jada Hood that helped KC get back in front with 14 of her 27 points as the Lady Rangers took a 55-47 lead heading into the final period.
It was a very rough and physical contest with three players fouling out (Annilia Dunn and Ireneshia Johnson for KC and Diamond Atchinson for TJC), three technicals called (Atchinson and Kharisima Brown for Tyler and Dawn for Kilgore) and a total of 47 fouls (24 by TJC and 23 by KC). Plus, there were 44 turnovers — 27 by Tyler and 17 by Kilgore.
Niya McGuire, who could go toe to toe with the KC presence inside, led the Apache Ladies with 21 points, including two old-fashioned three-point plays.
Felmas Koranga, despite being banged around inside, scored 18 points for TJC with six blocks and 15 rebounds. Te’Aire Hambrick added 10 points, but was a bit off her 3-point shooting as she was 2 of 9 from long distance. Hambrick did add eight boards and four steals.
Kilgore had the lead for almost all of the first half until Brown swished a 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line as the horned sounded, tying the game at 32-32 at halftime.
On the first play of the third, Hambrick hit a straight-on trey and TJC had the lead 35-32. But KC gradually pulled back in front.
Tyler got within 63-32 on two free throws by McGuire with 4:27 to go, but Matthews kept filling the hoop. With 42 seconds on the clock, Matthews finally missed and Koranga rebounded with TJC trailing 71-68. However, the Apache Ladies traveled again with 28.1 seconds showing when trying to set up 3-point attempt.
Hood later swished two free throws to salt the game away, 73-68, with 10.5 seconds showing.
Tara Kessner led KC with eight rebounds and Johnson added five. Frankazia Boyd added five rebounds for TJC, while McGuire had four. Brown had two blocks.
In other women’s results on Saturday: Trinity Valley 105, Coastal Bend 46; Paris 72, Angelina 54; Panola 82, Bossier Parish 57; and Blinn 76, Jacksonville 53.
TJC is now tied with Panola and Blinn for second place behind Trinity Valley (16-0).
The Apache Ladies travel to Athens on Wednesday to meet No. 1 TVCC at 5:30 p.m. Kilgore plays host to Bossier Parish at 5:30 p.m. the same night.
MEN
■ NAVARRO 75, KILGORE 70 OT: KILGORE — They couldn’t settle things in regulation, so it took an extra session before Navarro pulled out a 75-70 win over Kilgore College here Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
It’s the second time in as many games KC has lost in the waning seconds. The Rangers fall to 20-8 overall and 11-7 in Region XIV play.
KC rallied from a 29-20 halftime deficit to force the extra period.
Michael Thomas led the Rangers in defeat with 26 points. Cameron Gooden finished with 13 points and Andela Rodrigue had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kasanzi German was high point for the Bulldogs with 21.
KC plays its final game of the regular season Wednesday at Paris JC in a 7 p.m. tip.