KILGORE — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers routed the 903 Elite 125-31 in non-conference action at Masters Gymnasium on Monday.
Leading scorer was Kerrighan Dunn with 28 points, followed by Vianey Galvan with 25, McKenzie Brown with 20, Jada Hood with 13 and Rahmena Henderson with 12.
Brown earned a double-double with 10 rebounds.
KC (9-12, 6-9 Region XIV) will play its final regular season game 2 p.m. Saturday against conference opponent Paris Junior College before beginning the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville on April 6.