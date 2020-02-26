KILGORE - Ireneshia Johnson started and finished things for Kilgore College in her final game at Masters Gymnasium. In between, the Lady Rangers had little trouble putting away a struggling Bossier Paris team.
Johnson ended a long scoring drought for KC to open the game by hammering home back-to-back 3-pointers, sparking a 9-0 run that left little doubt of the eventual outcome - an 80-54 Region XIV Conference win for the Lady Rangers.
The Lady Rangers improve to 21-8 overall and 10-7 in the conference race with one game remaining - a road game at Jacksonville on Saturday. Bossier Parish, which has lost 14 in a row, drops to 3-25 and 1-16.
Freshman Jada Hood paced KC with 18 points. Annillia Dawn had 17, Sarah Matthews 15 and Johnson 13. Dawn had nine rebounds, and Johnson and Alba Garcia Camarena finished with seven apiece while Kessner grabbed eight boards. Dawn also dished out seven assists and added four steals.
It was the final game at Masters Gym for Johnson, Dawn, Garcia Camarena and Arielle Wilson.
Alexandria Pollard finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for Bossier Parish. Gabby Dodson had 16 points and Autumn Goram added 12.
The game was physical from the start, as the teams combined to shoot 68 free throws.
Pollard put Bossier Parish in front 2-0 early with a layup, and it took KC until the 6:30 mark of the opening quarter to get on the board - that coming when Johnson drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Johnson hit from long range 19 seconds later, Dawn scored underneath and Hood converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with a layup, foul and free throw and the rout was on for KC.
The Lady Rangers led 22-7 after one quarter, and then scored the first eight points of the second stanza on two free throws by Dawn and back-to-back triples from Johnson and Hood.
The lead was 19 at the half (43-24) following two free throws by Matthews and another trey by Hood in the final minute, and a 13-0 outburst by the Lady Rangers in the third boosted the lead to 27 (56-29) with 5:08 left in the quarter.
Kilgore led 64-38 after three and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way.
Johnson, who got things started early, fittingly scored the final two points of KC's home season with a pair of free throws.