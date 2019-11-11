KILGORE — The preseason is all about learning what will and won’t work when the games begin to count in a couple of weeks.
After five outings, the Kilgore College Lady Rangers know they can count on defense to keep them in games.
The Lady Rangers (5-0) held the ETBU JV to one bucket in the first half and six made hoops in the contest, rolling to a 101-35 win on Monday at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore topped the century mark on the scoreboard for the second game in a row and held an opponent to 30 points for the second time in five contests. The Lady Rangers have now outscored opponents by 34, 28, 64, 60 and 56 points.
Sarah Matthews led the way for Kilgore with 27 points and six rebounds. Ireneshia Johnson added 20 points and eight boards, Annillia Dawn 18 points, Tara Kessner 13 points and eight rebounds and McKenze Brown nine points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Jacie Lance scored nine points in the loss for ETBU.
The outcome was never in doubt after ETBU opened the scoring with a free throw by Lance and KC answered with nine straight points and a 16-1 run over the next six minutes to build a commanding lead.
The Lady Rangers led 27-8 before ETBU got its first field goal of the night, a triple by Payton Williams with 8:46 mark of the second quarter. It was the lone bucket of the half for the Lady Tigers, who trailed 22-8 after one quarter and 50-13 at the half.
From there, the only drama was seeing if KC could reach triple digits.
Matthews scored 10 in the third quarter and 12 in the second half, and Dawn knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and had 13 after the break to help make that happen.
A triple by Jada Hood at the 1:36 mark put KC on top 99-30, and she sank two free throws with 33 seconds remaining to put KC in front 101-30.
Williams capped the scoring by connecting from beyond the 3-point arc for ETBU with 22 seconds showing on the clock.
The Lady Rangers will complete in the Midland Women’s NIT Thursday, Friday and Saturday and then play in the Collin Classic Nov. 29-30 before opening Region XIV Conference play at home against Angelina College on Dec. 4