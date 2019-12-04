KILGORE — The start of Wednesday’s Region XIV Conference opener against Angelina College couldn’t have been much worse for Kilgore. The finish, however, is what will cause a lingering pain
Tai’Sheka Porchia sank two free throws with .3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and Angelina notched an 81-80 win over the Lady Rangers at Masters Gymnasium.
KC, which had two players pick up fouls in the opening 14 seconds of the game and found themselves in a 7-0 hole before turning things around, drops to 9-1 overall. Angelina improves to 9-3 with the win.
The score was tied at 56 after regulation play and 70 after the first overtime.
After ties at 72 and 79 in the second extra frame, Kilgore took an 80-79 lead with a pair of free throws from Annillia Dawn with 41.3 seconds showing on the clock. Angelina missed two free throws with 28.6 seconds remaining, but Lovietta Walker was there to collect the rebound.
Walker, who finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, drove the lane and missed a layup, but Porchia was there for the rebound and putback. She was fouled on the attempt, and calmly sank both freebies to give the Lady Roadrunners the thrilling road win.
Tyeisha Smith finished with 23 points, and Porchia had 10 points 11 rebounds and three blocks for Angelina.
Ireneshia Johnson scored 31 points and added 13 rebounds in the loss for Kilgore. Dawn had 22 points and seven assists, Sarah Matthews 15 points, Tara Kessner 11 rebounds and Arielle Wilson four blocks.
KC never led in the opening quarter and trailed 15-12 heading into the second frame before scoring the first seven points of the quarter — five coming from Johnson on a layup and a 3-pointer.
The Lady Rangers led 27-23 at the half, but fell behind by seven in the third after Angelina broke a 31-31 deadlock with a quick run of its own. Smith had a bucket and a triple during the outburst that was halted by a rebound and hoop from Johnson and a couple of free throws from Dawn.
AC took a 44-40 lead into the fourth period after another 3-pointer from Smith, and led by as much as eight before the Lady Rangers stormed back.
A spinning layup and subsequent free throw from Matthews with 1:19 to play gave KC its first lead (53-51) since the 6:15 mark of the third quarter, but Angelina rallied and tied things at 56 apiece on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Walker to force overtime.
Kilgore built a 5-point lead in the first OT on an offensive bucket and rebound by Dawn, but Walker continued to haunt the Lady Rangers — sinking one of two free throws with 23.4 seconds left to send the teams to a second OT tied at 70 and set up the wild finish.
The Lady Rangers will visit Blinn on Saturday.