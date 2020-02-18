It was a wild one on Tuesday night at Macey Gymnasium, as the Trinity School of Texas Lady Titans fought off a furious second half rally from the Notre Dame Catholic Lady Knights to earn a 57-51 overtime victory in a TAPPS 1A area round playoff matchup.
The Lady Titans jumped out to a 38-19 lead with 5:24 left in the third quarter, and the Lady Knights responded with a 24-2 run that put them up 43-40 with 3:22 remaining in regulation.
One of the Lady Titans top players, Georgia Scott, fouled out just before Notre Dame Catholic grabbed the lead. Just when all hope seemed lost, senior Micah Cobb tied the game twice in the final two minutes and sent the game to overtime.
Cobb scored the first two-points in the extra period, and both teams traded buckets over the next few possessions.
Trinity held a narrow one-point lead with just over two minutes left, before Emily Sparks pulled up and drilled a three-pointer. She followed that by swishing a pair of clutch free throws, putting the Lady Titans up 55-49 with only 48 seconds to play, and finally giving the home crowd a chance to catch its breath.
Sparks finished with 20 points and five rebounds. Cobb contributed in all facets of the game, recording 11 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Scott nabbed six steals of her own and brought down 14 boards before fouling out.
It was a three-women show for the Lady Knights, as Tessa Luig registered seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Reagan Macha was a terror on the glass with 20 rebounds to go with her 18 points. Faylin Abernathy dropped 24 points.
Four of Scott’s steals came in the game’s first five minutes, and the Lady Titan’s raced out to an early 18-8 lead. The Lady Knights were unable to make a run before halftime, and Trinity held a 28-19 lead at intermission.
The Lady Titans came out of the locker room firing, taking a 38-19 lead, seemingly cruising to the regional round.
The Lady Knights had other plans, scoring the game’s next 13 points and closing the gap to seven entering the final quarter.
Notre Dame Catholic didn’t cool off between quarters, starting things off with a 10-0 run and grabbing their first lead since they were up 4-2 minutes into the game.
The Lady Titans (14-9) advance to the regional round and will play the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Athens Christian Prep Academy and Wichita Falls Christ Academy on Friday or Saturday.
Notre Dame Catholic’s season comes to an at 14-8.