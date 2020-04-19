When Isaac Jackson moved from Brownsboro to LaPoynor in middle school, playing basketball never crossed his mind.
Jackson had played football growing up and said he was shocked when one of his friends told him that LaPoynor didn’t have football.
In the seventh grade, Jackson said some of his friends asked him to play.
“I wasn’t really sure I was going to be good at it,” he said. “I started playing and making baskets, and then I started being able to dunk.”
That’s when Jackson’s love for the game began to grow.
Jackson said he first dunked during the summer following his seventh grade year.
Jackson said his first in-game dunk came in a junior varsity game against Laneville when he was a freshman.
“I had been just laying it up, and my JV coach told me he was going to put me on the bench if I wasn’t going to dunk it,” Jackson said.
Jackson continued to improve and went on to win three consecutive District Most Valuable Player honors.
As a junior, Jackson averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game. He was a TABC All-State and All-Region selection.
This season, Jackson averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds per game to earn TABC All-State and All-Region honors.
Jackson helped lead LaPoynor to the Class 1A state title game with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 63-53 win over Nazareth in the semifinals.
LaPoynor was scheduled to play defending champion Slidell in the final. The tournament was suspended hours after the semifinal win due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the UIL announced that the game will not be played as UIL sports have been canceled for the remainder of the school year.
“It was pretty hard, mainly because I knew I wouldn’t be able to play with my friends anymore,” Jackson said. “I’m concerned about my teammates, especially the other seniors, because they don’t get to play again, ever. I at least knew that I would get to play more in college.”
On Thursday night, Jackson announced that he would be playing at Panola College in Carthage.
“I’m very excited, because I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in seventh grade,” Jackson said. “The Panola coach reminds me a lot of Coach Nuckolls (LaPoynor head coach Dean). I wanted to play for a school where I had a good relationship with the coach.”
“They’re getting an athlete for sure,” Nuckolls said. “He’s got some God-gifted abilities, and he keeps getting more athletic. He’s a pretty good shooter, and he’s a kid that plays hard and is going to give you everything he’s got.”
Jackson will join a Panola program that competes in Region XIV with Tyler, Trinity Valley, Navarro, Kilgore, Bossier Parish, Paris, Angelina, Jacksonville, Blinn, Lamar State-Port Arthur, Lee, Coastal Bend and Victoria.
Earlier in the week, Tenaha’s Michael Hogg Jr. also announced that he was heading to Panola.
Jackson and Hogg were teammates on the Texas Riders Elite, and they also attended Bell Elementary together.