GIRLS
HAWKINS 79, N. SUMMERFIELD 33: FRANKSTON — Sophomore Jordyn Warren scored 27 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, leading the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 79-33 win over New Summerfield in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game.
Lynli Dacus added a 21-pint, 14-rebound double-double with three assists and three steals. Logan Jaco also went double-double for Hawkins with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two assists. Makena Warren finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Victoria Miller scored five points, Tenley Conde two and Laney Wilson one.
Hawkins will face San Augustine in the area playoffs next week.
BOYS
DISTRICT16-3A
ARP 56, W. RUSK 55: NEW LONDON — The Arp Tigers held on for a 56-55 win over the West Rusk Raiders on Friday.
Andon Mata scored 16 points and added four rebounds and four steals in the loss for West Rusk. Torami Dixon finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Carson Martin and Jimmie Harper scored nine points apiece, and Jaxon Farquhar added six points, six rebounds and two assists. Geremiah Smith contributed three assists.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 74, AVERY 50: SULPHUR BLUFF: Cade Walker tossed in 25 points, Jordan Samples added 23 for the Indians and Avinger won a district tiebreaker for the runner-up spot in the district against Avery, 74-50.
Jaxon Neal added 10 for the Indians, who pulled away late with a 23-8 run. Jacob Burleson finished with six points, Judson Jones four, Nate McIntyre three and Colin Hautmann two.