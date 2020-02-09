BOYS
TST 88, ST. MARY’S 50: The Trinity School of Texas Titans completed a fourth straight season of perfect in district play on Friday with an 88-50 win over St. Mary’s.
Caed Liebengood scored 33 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Titans, who also got 11 points, 13 rebounds and six steals from Marlin Reeves and 18 points and seven rebounds from Patrick Pither.
The Titans will open the playoffs Saturday, with the opponent, location and time to be announced later.
The TST Lady Titans also went unbeaten in district play. They’ll have a first-round playoff bye and will open the playoffs on Feb. 18.
GIRLS
E. FIELDS 45, N. DIANA 36: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Elysian Fields Lady Jackets slowly pulled away from the New DIana Lady Eagles and cruised to a 45-36 victory.
Kamrin Woodall was tops in scoring in for New Diana with seven points.New DIana hosts Ore City Tuesday.
From staff reports