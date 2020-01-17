LATE FRIDAY
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 56, JACKSONVILLE 50: JACKSONVILLE — The Pine Tree Pirates, after opening District 16-5A action with three straight losses, notched their second straight win. Thanks to a red-hot 14 of 15 from the stripe by Josiah Wright, the Pirates held on for a 56-50 win against the Jacksonville Indians here Friday night.
Wright’s 18 points paced the Pirates, while Kenny Bradshaw dropped in 14 points of his own. Trey Mumphrey netted eight, Kaleb George seven and Torrell Collins six.
Pine Tree rallied from a one-point first period deficit to take a 25-23 halftime lead. The Pirates outscored the Indians in both their third and fourth frames to notch a hard-fought road victory.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ TROUP 43, WEST RUSK 39 OT: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Raiders dropped a heartbreaking 43-39 overtime loss to the Troup Tigers in a pivotal District 16-3A contest Friday evening.
Troup managed to outpoint West Rusk 9-5 in the extra frame to notch a win.
Talon Winings was high point in the loss for West Rusk with 11. Jaxon Farquhar netted eight, Myles Fister six, Gavin Smith five, Jamal Ford four, Jimmie three and D.k. Anthony two.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 68, CLARKSVILLE 64: MCLEOD — The McLeod Longhorns needed every bit of Trevor Deel’s 24 points and 15 rebounds to hold off the Clarksville Tigers in a wild 68-64 win Friday.
McLeod saw a 33-19 halftime lead dwindle down as Clarksville posted 45 second half points.
In addition to Deel’s big night, Casey Smith contributed 19 points for the victorious Longhorns.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 61, BECKVILLE 46: BECKVILLE — A close game through three quarters turned into a 61-46 blowout win for Hawkins over Beckville Friday night.
The Hawks trailed 41-39 going to the fourth where they went on a 22-5 run.
Zach Conde torched the cords for 23 points to lead the assault. Jayden Dacus had 13 points, Jeramy Torres 10 and Paeton Smith nine.
PRIVATE
■ TST 80, Greenville Christian 39: Caed Lienbengood has 33 points and six rebounds to lead the Trinity School of Texas Titans to a convincing 80-39 win over Greenville Christian.
Sixto Mendez added 14 points and five boards, while Jy Baxter tallied 11 points with a half dozen assists and steals.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ BULLARD 56, KILGORE 49: KILGORE Despite a 20-point performance from Miah Thomas, the Kilgore Lady Dogs suffered a 56-49 home-court setback against the Bullard Lady Panthers.
Alexis Anderson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds in the losing effort.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 45, WASKOM 35: WASKOM — Briana Young was on fire Friday night for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs. Her 21-point effort paced the Fillies to a 45-35 win over the Waskom Ladycats.
Hughes Springs used a 19-4 first quarter surge to get the show started.
In addition to Young, Rylie Tenbrook netted seven points, Sanariya Craver six, Adriana Kennedy five, Kylie McMillion four and Sam Waller two.
From Staff Reports