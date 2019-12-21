BOYS UNION GROVE
HARMONY 45, UNION HILL 41: UNION GROVE — Jax Wilburn drained four trifectas and the Harmony Eagles were able to hold off the Union Hill Bulldogs 45-41 Saturday at the Union Grove Tournament.
Wilburn netted 14 points, while Sam Ross added 11 points.
Gage Goddard reeled in 13 rebounds as Harmony improves 9-4.
The Eagles face Hawkins in the Hawkins Tournament Friday at 1 p.m.
TROUP TAKES THIRD PLACE: UNION GROVE — Blake Wood and Grayson Driggs combined for 23 points as the Troup Tigers were able to notch a 47-37 win over the Gladewater Bears in the third place game of the Union Grove Tournament.
Wood led the way with 12 points and Driggs chipped in 11.
Troup (11-5) fell in the semifinals to host Union Grove 59-48 despite placing three in doubles. Kendrick Frazier’s 15 points paced the attack. Wood, the game two leader, added 13 and Bracey Cover 11.
The Tigers host the Glen Evans Classic beginning Friday.
GLADEWATER FALLS TWICE: UNION GROVE — The Gladewater Bears dropped a 63-41 decision to McLeod and followed that with a 47-37 setback to Troup at Saturday’s Union Grove Tournament.
Eligia Carter was high point in the opener against McLeod with 13 points. Dennis Allen dropped in a dozen in the second game for the Bears.
GIRLS
LATE FRIDAY
JEFFERSON 72, NEW DIANA 38: UNION GROVE — The New Diana Lady Eagles found themselves on the short end of a 72-38 decision against the Jefferson Lady Dogs in the Union Grove Tournament.
Callie Click led New Diana in defeat with nine points and a couple 3-pointers. Sarah Yount followed up with eight points.
New Diana next faces Hawkins in the Hawkins Tournament on Thursday.