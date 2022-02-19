GIRLS
HAWKINS 67, SHELBYVILLE 36: The Hawkins Lady Hawks, led by Lynli Dacus's career-high 28 points, advanced to the Class 2A regional quarterfinals with a 67-36 area win over Shelbyville.
Dacus added seven steals and four assists for Hawkins, which raced out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter. Jordyn Warren added 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists, Laney Wilson seven points and nine rebounds, Makena Warren five points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, Tenley Conde five points and two rebounds, Taetum Smith four points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists, Carmen Turner two points, five rebounds and three assists and Londyn Wilson two points.BOYS
TROUP 46, W. RUSK 42: The Troup Tigers notched a 46-42 win over West Rusk in a seeding game for District 16-3A.
Jaxon Farqhuar had 16 points, Geremiah Smith 10, Keyshawn Lewis and Andon Mata seven apiece and Tate Winings two in the loss for West Rusk. Farqhuar also dominated inside with 16 rebounds. Smith had six rebounds, two steals and two assists, Lewis three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Mata four rebounds and two steals.
HAWKINS 60, B. SANDY 58: In a seeding game for District 21-2A, Hawkins earned the league's four playoff spot with a 60-58 win over Big Sandy.
Boston Conner had 18 points, Bryce Burns 14 and Dristun Pruitt 11 for Hawkins. Jeramy Torres chipped in with nine, Drew Dacus four and Micah Staruska and Marshall White two apiece.