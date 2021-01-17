BOYS
DISTRICT 15-5A
MT. PLEASANT 64, HALLSVILLE 35: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers built a 15-6 lead after one quarter and never trailed, notching a 64-35 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Friday.
Williams Hills and Payton Chism scored 11 points apiece for the Tigers.
Benjamin Samples scored 13 in the loss for Hallsville, which will host Texas High on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 45, OVERTON 14: OVERTON — The Hawkins Hawks bolted out to a 15-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 45-14 win against Overton.
Zach Conde outscored Overton, finishing with 16 points to lead the Hawks. Jeramy Torres added nine points, Marshall White six, Paeton Smith and Dristun Pruitt five apiece and Drew Dacus four. Torres and Bryce Burns had nine rebounds apiece, with Pruitt adding seven and Dacus and Conde six apiece. Conde led with four assists, and he, Burns and Smith all had two steals.