COLLEGE WOMEN
■ HARDIN-SIMMONS 78, LETU 65: ABILENE — LeTourneau University’s women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome host Hardin-Simmons Saturday, falling 78-65.
Keauna Whitfield scored a season-high 29 points on 9 of 26 shooting, while grabbing a season-best 12 rebounds for the second straight game. She went 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Malacia Guy added 11 points and two steals for the YellowJackets.
LeTourneau (5-6, 1-1) returns to Solheim Arena Thursday to host Ozarks.
LATE FRIDAY GIRLS
■ WHITE OAK 57, WEST RUSK 30: WHITE OAK — Alysa Hall’s 15 points led a trio in twin figures as the White Oak Ladynecks handed the West Rusk Lady Raiders a 57-30 defeat here Friday at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
Renee O’Kelly turned in a double double for White Oak with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Caitlin Jester dropped in a dozen to aid the Ladyneck victory, while Hall handed out a half dozen assists.
West Rusk was paced by Chole Tidwell’s 10 points.
White Oak (3-0, 12-10) is at Arp Tuesday.
■ GILMER 38, KILGORE 29: KILGORE — Haylee Jordan’s 19 points guided the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 38-29 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Gilmer’s defense kept Kilgore at bay much of the night only allowing double figures in the second period.
The Lady Buckeyes shot 52% from the field.
Miah Thomas had eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists in the loss for Kilgore. Skye Cotton finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, and Summer Hayden chipped in with seven points, two steals and four rebounds.
■ UNION GROVE 50, BIG SANDY 19: UNION GROVE – Macey Alston scored 21 points to lead the way for Union Grove in a 50-19 win over Big Sandy.
Carleigh Judd added seven points for the Lady Lions, who held Big Sandy to single digits in all four quarters. Makena Littlejohn and Madelynn Lacaze had six points apiece, Shayla Gallagher five, Camille Hanson three and Macey Roberts two.
BOYS
■ SPRING HILL 71, BULLARD 46: BULLARD — Monkavion Williams heated up the nets for 21 points as the Spring Hill Panthers had little trouble disposing of Bullard’s Panthers in a 71-46 rout.
Spring Hill built upon a 14-11 first period lead and stretched it out to 32-18 at the break. They continued to pour it on with a 39-point second half and the easy victory.
In addition to Williams, Casey Mudoh had 17, Curtis Crowe 12 and Luke Hurst 10.
■ TATUM 111, NEW DIANA 37: TATUM — There was no mercy Friday night as sophomore Jayden Boyd led a group of six in double figures as the Tatum Eagles steamrolled to a 111-37 win over the New Diana Eagles.
Boyd netted 27 points to lead the assault. Haden Crowley added 15 points, Dalone Fuller 12, Kendall Williams 11, Kendric Malone 11 and Markendrick Beall 10.
Tatum led by 23 after one quarter and increased that to 63-18 at the half. New Diana fought hard in the third with 17 points, but could only muster a bucket in the final eight minutes.
It was the District 15-3A opener for both schools. Tatum improves to 11-8 overall and 1-0.
The Eagles play host to Jefferson Tuesday
■ TST 59, HEAT 48: Caed Liebengood tossed in 28 points to go along with eight rebounds, and the Trinity School of Texas Titans earned a 59-48 win over Tyler HEAT.
Jy Baxter and Jaden Ayala had 11 points apiece, with Baxter adding seven steals. Marlin Reeves finished with six points and 10 rebounds, and Patrick Pither added three points and five steals.
TST will open district play at Longview Christian School on Tuesday.
■ LONGVIEW HEAT 53, UNION HILL 45: John Sawyer tallied 20 points, while Braden McCullin follwed close with 16 as the Longview HEAT disposed of the Union Hill Bulldogs 53-45.
Sawyer and McCullin each pulled three rebounds and Sawyer dished out six assists. Elijah Grimes managed nine caroms and a block for the victorious HEAT.
■ FAIRFIELD 66, ALTO 52: FAIRFIELD – A big third quarter by Fairfield proved to be the difference for the Eagles in a 66-52 win over the Alto Yellowjackets.
Alto led 28-20 at the half, but Fairfield outscored the Yellowjackets 28-7 in the third.
Skyler Atkins scored 34 points in the loss for Alto. Kurrin Sai Jackson added nine, Keithen Jenkins four, Jay Pope three and Clayton Terry two.