LATE MONDAY GIRLS
■ GILMER 50, S. SPRINGS 46: GILMER – Haylee Jordan led the way with a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double as Gilmer held on for a 50-46 win over Sulphur Springs.
LeLe Morton added 15 points for the Lady Buckeyes, who built a 40-30 lead heading ito the final stanza.
Madyson Tate added nine points, Ayana Choyce six points and Alexis Mathis four assists.
■ DAINGERFIELD 60, GREENVILLE 50: HALLSVILLE – Jaclyn Garrett tossed in 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, and Daingerfield closed out play in the Hallsville Tournament on Saturday with a 60-50 win over Greenville.
Mikayla Roberson added 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals, Mon’Trevia Durham four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two points, Ashlyn Bruce three steals, Kiara Robinson 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, Malayah Everette two points, five rebounds and three assists and TaQuazia Latchison five points and five rebounds.
BOYS
■ ALTO 56, CENTRAL 49: POLLOK – The Alto Yellowjackets won three of four quarters and the game, earning a 56-49 win over the Central Bulldogs.
Skyler Atkins scored 22 points, and Jay Pope added 20 for Alto, which led 13-9 after one quarter but trailed 23-22 at the half before outscoring the Bulldogs 34-26 after the break.
Keithen Jenkins added six points for Alto. Jerrion Skinner had four, and Kurrin Sai Jackson and Taylor Bowman chipped in with two apiece.
