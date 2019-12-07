SPRING HILL
HALLSVILLE FINISHES THIRD: Benjamin Samples led a trio in twin figures Saturday afternoon as the Hallsville Bobcats took down the Willis Wildkats 54-46 to take home the third place trophy at Spring Hill’s JoAnn Sparks gathering.
Samples poured in 18 points, followed by 17 points from Ryan Pondant and 11 points Taven Jackel.
The Bobcats (6-4) had a rough second round Friday, dropping games to both Barbers Hill and Texas High. The Eagles of Barbers Hill scored a 41-39 win with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Texas High’s Tigers rolled to a 86-41 verdict in the second game.
Jai Locario was tops in scoring against Barbers Hill with 18, while Samples netted 16. It was Samples’ 15 that led the way against Texas High. Tanner Benson tallied 10 in the loss.
Hallsville participates in the Glen Rose Tournament this weekend.
UNION GROVE 51, KOUNTZE 50: Carson Daniels gathered in a loose ball near the out of bounds line by his team’s bench, turned, fired and drilled a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Union Grove Lions past Kountze, 51-50 in OT in the small school bracket championship game on Saturday.
Daniels and Matthew Bower scored 14 points apiece for the Lions. Elijah Baker and Cannon Cowan had eight points apiece, with Kole Burns adding five and Chase Mead four.
The Lions will visit Harmony on Friday.
MANSFIELD
LD BELL 70, LONGVIEW 61: MANSFIELD — Jordan Wells scored 22 points, and LD Bell used a big second quarter to take the lead for good in a 70-61 win over the Longview Lobos in the battle for seventh place at the Spring Creek Barbecue Tournament.
The game was knotted at 15 apiece after one quarter, but Bell outscored the Lobos 21-9 in the second stanza.
Phillip Washington scored 19 to lead the way for the Lobos. Malik Henry was close behind with 18. Zion Stanley added nine, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson seven, Chase Glasper six and Jalen Hale two.
JAMES BOWIE
HARMONY 57, ATLANTA 36: SIMMS — Logan Baker drained three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points as the Harmony Eagles defeated the Atlanta Rabbit JV 57-36 in the Jame Bowie Tournament.
Baker also had four assists and a half dozen steals. Also in double figures was Gage Goddard (13) and Jax Wilburn (11). Sam Ross added five steals and Evan Patterson pulled five boards.
Harmony (4-1) hosts Harleton Tuesday.