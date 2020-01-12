GIRLS
TATUM 58, HUGHES SPRINGS 35: HUGHES SPRINGS — Tatum rang up no less than double-doubles and soared to a 58-35 win over Hughes Springs here Saturday afternoon.
Essence Allen ripped for 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Kayla Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Trinity Edwards completed the trinity with 11 points and 10 assists.
Briana Young scored 16 points in the loss for Hughes Springs. Sam Waller added seven, Adriana Kennedy five, Rylie Tenbrook and Kyleigh Wilson three apiece and Sanariya Davis one.
HARLETON 56, BECKVILLE 49: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats dropped a 56-49 decision to Harleton.
Baylie Seegers scored 18 points and came away with three steals in the loss for Beckville. Miranda Mize chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds, Haley Straubie six points and three steals, Raegan Greer six points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Amber Harris four points, six rebounds and three steals and McKinna Chamness four points and seven rebounds.
MCLEOD 56, JAMES BOWIE 20: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross and Sibbie Comer combined for 31 points, and McLeod held James Bowie in single digits in all four quarters — including zero in the third — en route to a 56-20 win.
Cross had 16 points, Comer 15 points and six rebounds and Ella Lambeth 12 points for McLeod, which built a 20-13 halftime lead and then outscored the Lady Pirates 26-0 in the third.
Jillian Parker finished with four points and eight rebounds, Cary May four points, Rielyn Schubert two points and Gracie Lance three points, seven rebounds and three assists.
BOYS
MCLEOD 73, JAMES BOWIE 31: MCLEOD — Paced by Trevor Deel’s 29 points and 15 rebounds, the McLeod Longhorns rolled to a 73-31 win over James Bowie.
Kobe Bonner added 15 points, and Keldyn Schubert handed out 18 assists to go along with four points and five rebounds.
