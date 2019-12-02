MABANK 57, SPRING HILL 25: Mabank took charge in the middle two quarters to earn a 57-25 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Spring Hill trailed 9-4 after one quarter, but Mabank outscored the Lady Panthers 42-8 over the next two frames.
Zailey McGee had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the loss for Spring Hill. Ashlee Blake added six points, J’Dee Stovall three, Valerie Farrel two and Madison Schreiber and Rachel Petree one apiece. Marissa Seyer had four rebounds and Schreiber two assists. Spring Hill will visit Sabine on Tuesday.
GLADEWATER 34, HENDERSON 29: HENDERSON — Haileigh Oliver led the way with 13 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears earned a 34-29 win over Henderson.
Victoria Perry added nine points, Ebony Pipkin eight and K.J. Hooper four. Oliver also pulled down 11 rebounds, Perry six and Zandrea Tyeskie and Sydney Spurlock three apiece. Pipkin handed out three assists and came up with six steals. Spurlock and Perry added five steals apiece, and Oliver had three steals.
Gladewater will visit Beckville on Tuesday.
from staff reports