WEST RUSK 55, CHAAMP 32: NEW LONDON - Logan Patterson led a balanced Raider scoring attack with 14 points, Talon Winings and Gavin Smith combined for 25 points and West Rusk rolled to a 55-32 win over CHAAMP.
The Raiders led 38-38 after three quarters and closed with a 17-4 run in the final stanza.
Winings scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three assists. Smith had four steals, Jaxon Farquhar seven points, Myles Foster 10 rebounds, Jimmie Harper eight rebounds and Jamal Ford seven rebounds and four assists.
MCLEOD 63, QUITMAN 44: UNION GROVE - Kobe Bonner led three players into double figures with 15 points, and McLeod used a big third quarter to take control of things in a 63-44 win over Quitman in the championship game of the Demetra Carter-Lewis Tournament.
Bonner added seven rebounds for McLeod, which trailed 25-23 at the half but outscored Quitman 27-6 in the third. Trevor Deel added 13 points and 16 rebounds, Casey Smith 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and Silas Murdock 12 points.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
TVCC 80, KILGORE 50: MIDLAND - The Kilgore College Lady Rangers couldn't overcome a slow start or a big night by Taiyanna Jackson, falling to conference rival Trinity Valley, 80-50, in the championship game of the Women's NIT Tournament.
Jackson scored seven points and pulled down 25 rebounds for No. 3 ranked TVCC, which improved to 8-0 on the year. Curtessia Dean had 28 points for the Lady Cardinals.
Kilgore, which fell to 7-1 with the loss, had opened the tournament with wins over No. 19 Salt Lake and No. 17 Midland, but fell behind 18-9 after one quarter and 40-18 at the half on Saturday.
Annilia Dawn led the Lady Rangers with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jada Hood added eight points and Ireneshia Johnson seven.
The Lady Rangers will face Seminole State on Friday and Collin College on Saturday at the Collin Classic in Plano. KC will open Region XIV Conference play at home on Dec. 4 against Angelina College.
BIRMINGHAM SO. 63, LETU 53: JACKSON, Miss. - LeTourneau University women's basketball team fell to Birmingham-Southern College, 63-53, Saturday at the Millsaps Classic.
Micayla Mikulksi shot 6 of 9 from the floor, and had 13 points, six steals and four rebounds for LeTourneau. Keauna Whitfield had 10 points and seven rebounds. Malacia Guy and Vanessa Cruz each scored seven points. Scruffy Hopkins pulled down six rebounds..
LETU faced Millsaps on Sunday to close out the tournament. The YellowJackets will travel to Beaumont to face Lamar University in an exhibition game on Dec. 3, and then return home to host Centenary on Dec. 7.
MEN
LETU 80, BIRMINGHAM SO. 66: JACKSON, Miss. - LeTourneau University men's basketball team beat Birmingham-Southern, 80-66, Saturday at the Millsaps Classic.
It was the YellowJackets' second win at the Hangar Dome in nine days, and both times they held their opponent to 66 points.
Nate West had five rebounds, four assists and four steals to go along with his 19 points for LeTourneau. He was 8-for-8 from the stripe. Brick Fosnight added six boards, three assists and a block, while shooting 6 of 9 from the floor. Warren Richardson finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. John Argue had nine points, five rebounds and a block. Garrett Beene had eight points. Andrew Eberhardt finished with seven points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Justin Moore scored seven points.
The YellowJackets faced Millsaps on Sunday to close out the tournament. LETU will host Centenary in a 7 p.m. contest on Dec. 3.