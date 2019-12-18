LATE TUESDAY BOYS
■ AVINGER 57, WEST RUSK 45: AVINGER — The Avinger Indians used a 10-point advantage in the third quarter to overcome a one-point halftime deficit before holding on for a 57-45 win over West Rusk.
Talon Winings scored 18 points and added three rebounds and three steals for West Rusk in the loss. Myles Foster added nine points, Gavin Smith eight, Jaxon Farquhar five, Jamal Ford three and D.K. Anthony two. Smith added six rebounds, Jimmie Harper five rebounds, Ford seven rebounds and Foster five rebounds and three steals.
■ ALTO 55, FRANKSTON 45: FRANKSTON — Alto doubled up on Frankston in the final two quarters to rally for a 55-45 win.
Trailing 25-15 at the half, the Yellowjackets got back into the game with a 23-11 run in the third quarter before outscoring the Indians 17-9 in the final eight minutes.
Skyler Atkins knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 32 points for Alto. Keithen Jenkins added 10 points, Kevin Blanton six, Kurrin Sai Jackson four and Jay Pope three.
GIRLS
■ GILMER 47, CHAPEL HILL 35: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes opened District 16-4A play with a 47-35 win over Chapel Hill, getting 12 points from LeLe morton, Haylee Jordan and Madyson Tate in the win.
Alexis Mathis added six points, Ayana Choyce three and Addy Walker two for Gilmer. Jordan added 11 rebounds and Tate nine. Mathis, Tate and Morton all had two assists, and Tate came away with three steals.