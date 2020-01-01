LATE TUESDAY GIRLS
■ SABINE 51, ELYSIAN FIELDS 38: LIBERTY CITY – Mikinzi Cantrell and Blaire Kaufman combined to score 42 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 11-7 on the year with a 51-38 win over Elysian Fields.
Cantrell had 22 points, Kaufman 20, Mallory Furrh and Mercedes Willett five apiece and Maddie Furrh one.
Sabine, which resumes district play on Friday at home against Arp, led 16-6 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half.
■ JOAQUIN 59, BECKVILLE 58: BECKVILLE – The Joaquin Lady Rams edged the Beckville Ladycats, 59-58, despite a double-double from McKinna Chamness and double figure scoring from Baylie Seegers.
Seegers finished with 18 points and five rebounds, Chamness 15 points and 11 rebounds and Miranda Mize eight points and 16 rebounds in the loss.
Haley Straubie and Amber Harris had seven points apiece, and Raegan Greer and Haelyn Straubie scored four apiece. Harris also pulled down eight rebounds.
■ MCLEOD 52, DETROIT 24: MCLEOD – Gracie Lance and Sibbie Comer combined for 30 points, and McLeod did major damage in the first and third quarters in a 52-24 win over Detroit.
Lance finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Comer had 14 points anf four rebounds for McLeod, which otuscored Detroit 16-4 in the first and 16-1 in the third.
Ella Lambeth had eight points, Cary May six points, three assists and four rebounds, Kaitlyn Cross six points and Jillian Parker two points.
BOYS
■ WEST RUSK 50, GRACE 48: NEW LONDON – Talon Winings paced the Raiders with 25 points, four rebounds and five steals, Jaxon Farquhar added 10 points and six rebounds and West Rusk held on for a 50-48 win over Grace.
Gavin Smith added six points and four rebounds for West Rusk, which led 41-27 heading into the final period.
Myles Foster chipped in with four points, six rebounds and four steals, D.K. Anthony three points, Logan Patterson two points and Jamal Ford three steals.
■ SLOCUM 54, ALTO 39: SLOCUM – Slocum pulled away with a big second quarter to earn a 54-39 win over the Alto Yellowjackets.
The score was knotted at 8-8 after one quarter, but Slocum outscored the Yellowjackets 24-14 in the second period.
Skyler Atkins had 12 points, Keithen Jenkins 11, Kummin Sai Jackson and Jerrion Skinner five apiece and Jay Pope and Taylor Bowman two each for Alto.
■ TROUP 59, N. SUMMERFIELD 48: NEW SUMMERFIELD – Troup jumped out to a 17-10 lead after one quarter and earned a 59-48 win over New Summerfield.
Kedrick Frazier led the way for Troup with 18 points, He was joined in double figures by Grayson Briggs with 12 and Blake Wood with 10. Logan Womack chipped in with eight points, Clayton Vickers six and Bracey Cover five.
FROM STAFF REPORTS