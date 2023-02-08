GIRLS
GILMER 59, S. HILL 20: GILMER - Addy Walker paced the Lady Buckeyes with 17 points, Katelyn Dudley chipped in with 12 and Gilmer rolled to a 59-20 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Mallory Tate added nine points, MaKenna Kaunitz eight and Makayah Jimmerson five for Gilmer, which led 8-0 after one quarter and 25-3 at halftime. Walker had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Dudley finished with six rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
BECKVILLE 33, SHELBYVILLE 29: SHELBYVILLE - McKinna Chamness scored 11 points, Amber Harris and Ayanna Burrows added six apiece and the Beckville Ladycats picked up a 33-29 win over Shelbyville in District 23-2A action.
Jaidyn Flanagan had five points, Lexi Barr and Monica Lockett two apiece and Reese Dudley one for Beckville. Harris led with nine rebounds to go along with two steals, two blocks and two assists. Lockett had four steals.
OVERTON 38, CARLISLE 33: OVERTON - In District 21-2A action, Kayla Nobles scored 12 points, Brylie Smith added nine for the Lady Mustangs and Overton held on for a 38-33 win over Carlisle.
Alex Brown and Ne'Kier Weir scored five apiece for Overton. Sarah Emery and Breeohna Sublett had three apiece, and Jamiya O'Neal chipped in with a free throw. Nobles and Weir had five rebounds apiece, and Brown finished with two assists and four steals.
BOYS
CENTER 45, KILGORE 40: KILGORE - Marmar Evans tossed in 26 points, and the Center Roughriders notched a 45-40 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs in District 17-4A play.
Emonte Cross had nine points, Timothy Johnson five, Kedrin Hinson three and Da'nijhalon Gipson two for Center. Gipson had 10 rebounds, Cross four assists and Evans three steals.
W. RUSK 56, TROUP 40: NEW LONDON - Jimmie Harper led three Raiders into double figures in the scoring column, and West Rusk notched a 56-40 District 16-3A win over Troup.
Harper had 21 points, Geremiah Smith 16, Tate Winings 12 and Jaxon Farquhar seven for West Rusk, which outscored Troup 35-18 in the middle two quarters. Farquhar led with 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Smith finished with four steals.
MT. VERNON 61, HARMONY 50: HARMONY - In District 13-3A action, Mount Vernon rallied from a 12-9 deficit after one quarter to earn a 61-50 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Boston Seahorn and Justin Stalnaker had 15 points apiece in the loss for Harmony. Eli Pool chipped in with six points, Tyson Jenkins three, Ethan Clark two and Owen Clark one.
MCLEOD 47, U. GROVE 41: MCLEOD - The McLeod Longhorns held a slim six-point advantage after halftime to edge the Union Grove Lions on Tuesday in District 21-2A action.
Jax Daniels had 12 points for Union Grove in a game that was knotted at 19 apiece at the break. Peyton Laake had nine points, Colton Cowan eight, Jace Roberts six, Kayden Day four and Will Wilson two. Roberts led with eight rebounds, while Cowan had seven and Day six. Cowan also dished out four assists and had five blocks.
Kannon Dempsey and Grayson Owens scored 10 points apiece for McLeod.