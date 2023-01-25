GIRLS
POETRY 57, TST 21: In Longview, the Trinity School of Texas Lady Titans dropped a 57-21 decision to Poetry Christian of Terrell.
Nhiya Jackson scored 14 points in the loss for Trinity School. Trinity Patton added four and Maggie Downing three for the Lady Titans.
TST will visit Longview Christian School for a 6 p.m. contest on Friday.
TIMPSON 55, BECKVILLE 41: BECKVILLE - In District 23-2A action, the Timpson Lady Bears notched a 55-41 win over Beckville.
Amber Harris scored 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two steals for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added seven points and six rebounds, Ava Burroughs five points and two assists, Reese Dudley four points, nine rebounds and four steals, Lexi Barr four points and eight rebounds, Laney Jones four points and Monica Lockett two points, five rebounds and two steals.
Beckville drops to 4-5 in district play.
BOYS
CHCS 61, REGENTS 20: NACOGDOCHES - Quaid Dorrough led the way with 12 points, Brody Moss recorded a double-double for the Sentinels and Christian Heritage Classical School moved to 4-0 in district play with a 61-20 win over Regents.
Moss scored 11 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Isaac Adams added 10 points, four assists and two steals.
TST 66, POETRY 38: Kado Jackson recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the Trinity School of Texas Titans rolled to a 66-38 win over Poetry Christian of Terrell on Tuesday.
Chance Barnett scored 13 for the Titans. Patrick Dzubie added 12, Owen Freeman six, Hanner Knowles four and Clayton Courington, Daniel Johnson and Austin Robinson three each.
The Titans will visit Longview Christian School for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.
C. HILL 64, CENTER 57: CENTER - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 64-57 win over the Center Roughriders in District 17-4A play.
Timothy Johnson had 23 points, Emonte Cross 13, MarMar Evans nine, JaKevin Robinson five, Da'nijhalon Gipson four and Kedrin Hinson three. Robinson led with nine rebounds, and Evans had five assists and four steals to go along with four rebounds.
TATUM 78, TROUP 46: TROUP - In a District 16-3A battle, the Tatum Eagles opened up a big lead early and cruised to a 78-46 win over the Troup Tigers.
JaCorie Bradley and Elijah Lloyd had 22 points apiece to lead the way for Tatum, which led 22-9 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime. Jordan Chambers finished with nine points, Cayden Tatum and Ashby Anthony eight apiece, Cooper Whiteus six and Luke Sigler four.
Trae Davis had 15 in the loss for Troup.
BECKVILLE 50, TIMPSON 48: BECKVILLE - In a District 23-2A contest, JaKelvin Smith scored 14 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead the Beckville Bearcats past Timpson, 50-48.
J'Koby Williams added nine points and eight assists for Beckville. Jayden Mojica finished with seven points, Jorden Prince and Bo Hammons six apiece and J.T. Smith five.
HAWKINS 50, U. GROVE 43: UNION GROVE - The Hawkins Hawks improved to 18-6 overall and 7-0 in district play with a 50-43 win over Union Grove.
Sophomore Derek Hollman had 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Hawkins. Marshall White added 12 points, Larry Moungle eight, Brayden Givens and Boston Conner five apiece and Dawsun Pruitt two.
Colton Cowan finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the loss for Union Grove. Kayden Day and Peyton Laake added eight points apiece, Jax Daniels seven, Jace Roberts five points and 10 rebounds and Lane Turner three points.
AVINGER 71, AVERY 55: AVINGER - The Avinger Indians got 24 points from Nathan McIntyre and double-doubles from Jaxon Neal and Judson Jones on the way to a 71-55 win over Avery.
Neal finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians, and Jones scored 11 points to go along with 12 rebounds.