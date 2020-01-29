LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
DISTRICT 11-6A
■ HORN 48, LONGVIEW 46: MESQUITE -- Devon Hancock and Preston Aymond scored 15 points apiece, Zaakir Sawyer added 10 for the Stallions and Mesquite Horn held on for a 48-46 win over the Longview Lobos.
Phillipa Washington scored 18 points and Chase Glasper added 12 for the Lobos, who trailed 31-22 at the half. Malik Henry finished with six points, Damarcus Washington five, Marque Jackson four and Zion Stanley one.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JOHN TYLER 62, PINE TREE 57: John Tyler evened its record in District 16-5A with a 62-57 win over Longview Pine Tree on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Malik Ray and Sean O’Neal led the Lions with 15 points apiece.
JT broke out to a 16-6 first quarter lead and the Lions were up 36-22 at halftime. JT was still up by 14 at the end of third quarter (52-38). The Pirates outscored JT 19-10 in the fourth quarter, but the Lions held on.
The Lions go to 7-15 overall and 4-4 in district, while Pine Tree falls to 12-16 and 2-6.
Daryus Gray and Kenny Bradshaw led the Pirates with 21 points apiece. Also scoring for Pine Tree were Jasiah Wright (5), Wade Fell (5), J.D. Rockwell (3) and Trey Mumphrey (2).
Pine Tree visits rival Hallsville on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ GLADEWATER 43, TROUP 42: TROUP — Eli Kates tossed in 16 points, Dennis Allen and K’havia Reese scored 12 apiece and the Gladewater Bears notched a 43-42 win over the Arp Tigers.
Garrett Glenn capped the scoring for the Bears with three points.
■ PAUL PEWITT 76, ATLANTA 66: ATLANTA — Mya Heath and Calli Osmon did major damage for Paul Pewitt in a decisive fourth quarter, and the Lady Brahmas earned a 76-66 win over Atlanta.
Heath scored 17 points and had nine rebounds, and Osmon finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Heath had nine points and Osmon eight in the fourth quarter when the Lady Brahmas outscored Atlanta 25-15. Sissy Jones finished with 15 point and six rebounds, and Jailyn Smith had 13 points and four assists.
Keyona Easter scored 38 points in the loss for Atlanta. She had 18 points in the third when Atlanta outscored the Lady Brahmas 27-14 to tie things at 51-51 heading to the final stanza.
Paul Pewitt (27-8, 8-1) will visit New Boston on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 69, CARLISLE 65: PRICE — In a back-and-forth battle, Zach Conde had 24 points for the Hawks as Hawkins rallied for a 69-65 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Smith scored 16 points, and Jayden Dacus added 12 points for Hawkins, which trailed 15-13 after one, tied things at 33-33 at the half, led 52-44 heading into the fourth and held on for the win.
Bryce Burns finished with eight points, David Mullins five and Jeramy Torres four for the Hawks.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 83, J. BOWIE 54: SIMMS — Red Tyson torched the nets for 43 points, and Linden-Kildare used bit second and fourth quarters to pull away for an 83-54 win over James Bowie.
Tyson added three rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Tigers (16-6, 4-3), who outscored the Pirates 27-16 in the third and 27-10 in the fourth. He buried eight 3-ponters.
LaDavion Johnson added 10 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and eight steals, Jordan Swanson 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Mason Johnson nine points and five rebounds, Nate Holloway eight points and seven rebounds and Vincent Peters three points, four rebounds and two assists.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 70, CHAAMPS 56: Elijah Grimes paced Longview HEAT with 28 points in a 70-56 win over CHAAMPS.
Grimes added eight rebounds and three blocks for the HEAT, which also got 14 points, seven assists, four steals and two rebounds from John Sawyer, 11 points and five rebounds from Ben Hill, 10 points, four rebounds and five assists from Braden McMullin, five points and two assists from Brentton Jenkins and two points from Oakley Vallery.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ DAINGERFIELD 72, HUGHES SPRINGS 61: DAINGERFIELD — Kiara Robinson scored 23 points, Jaclyn Garrett was close behind with 22 and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers moved to 10-0 in district play with a 72-61 win over Hughes Springs.
Mikayla Roberson had a triple-double for the Lady Tigers, scoring 15 points and adding 11 steals, 10 assists, four rebounds and two blocks.
Robinson added nine rebounds and two steals and Garrett five assists and two rebounds for Daingerfield, which outscored Hughes Springs 15-7 in the final eight minutes. Joi Akinsuroju finished with 10 steals, Mon’trevia Durham four points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, Genesis Allen two points and two rebounds, Malayah Everett four points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals and TaQuasia Latchison two points and two rebounds.
Adriana Kennedy scored 24 points in the loss for Hughes Springs. Briana Young chipped in with 12 points, Kylie McMillion eight, Rylie Tenbrook six, Sanariya Davis and Amaunni Craver four apiece and Kyleigh Wilson three.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 24, J. BOWIE 15: SIMMS — Peyton Turner scored 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals, and the Linden-Kildare Layd Tigers earned a 24-15 win over Jame Bowie.
Angelyna Meggs had seven points, six rebounds and five steals for the Lady Tigers. Pricilla Rhyne finished with three points, seven rebounds and three steals, Madison Ebard two points and seven rebounds and Sydney Hampton two points and three rebounds.
Gracie Brown and Kaylin Brown had four points apiece in the loss for James Bowie.
