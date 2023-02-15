HALLSVILLE 50, LONGVIEW 43: At Lobo Coliseum, Anthon McDermott scored 22 points and Luke Cheatham added 14 for Hallsville as the Bobcats closed out the regular season with a 50-43 win over Longview.
Hallsville led 14-8 after one quarter, but the Lobos rallied to tie things at 18-18 at halftime before the Bobcats had 16-12 and 16-13 advantages in the final two frames.
Robert Blandburg scored 11 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three blocks for Longview. Davis Justice added 11 points, Chris Wilder and Chris Head seven points and five rebounds apiece and Kendall Mitchell seven points.
The Lobos will open the playoffs on Tuesday with a 7:45 p.m. contest in Timpson against Nacogdoches.
T. HIGH 77, P. TREE 67: TEXARKANA - The Texas High Tigers held on for a 77-67 win over the Pine Tree Pirates in District 15-5A action.
Cam Spencer scored 30 points and added seven rebounds and a couple of assists in the loss for Pine Tree. Dealyn Evans finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Amare Gary had 12 points and eight assists.
MINEOLA 64, HARMONY 58: MINEOLA - The Mineola Yellowjackets built a five-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 64-58 win over the Harmony Eagles on Tuesday.
Tyson Jenkins paced Harmony with 14 points. Eli Pool was close behind with 13. Justin Stalnaker and Jake Rider chipped in with nine apiece, Boston Seahorn eight and Ethan Clark two.
W. RUSK 46, WASKOM 44: WASKOM - Jimmie Harper scored 11 points to lead the way for West Rusk, and the Raiders edged Waskom 46-44 in District 16-3A action.
Montrell Giddings scored eight for the Raiders. Geremiah Smith and Jaxon Farquhar had seven apiece, Cole Jackson six, Carson Martin three and Ty Harper and Noah Murphy two apiece. Farquhar had nine rebounds to lead in that category. Smith handed out six assists and also came away with four steals.