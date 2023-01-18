GIRLS
W. OAK 40, N. DIANA 38: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks opened up a 14-3 lead after one quarter and led by 10 at the half before holding off a late New Diana charge to earn a 40-38 win on Tuesday.
Emma Nix paced White Oak with 11 points. Whitni Rayson and Elyse Paiz added nine apiece, Anna Iske four, Bella Baker three and Lexi Palmer and Karlyn Jones two each. Rayson had seven rebounds, Iske five and Jones four. Jones led with three assists, Rayson with three steals and Iske with two blocks.
Katherine Yount, Kamrin Woodall and Layla Stapleton all scored seven points in the loss for New Diana. Ashley Orona had six, Ava Smith five and Jolie Ballard and Starrmia Dixon three apiece. Yount and Woodall also had seven rebounds apiece, Yount two steals, Orona four rebounds, Smith two rebounds and two steals and Ballard three rebounds and two steals.
The New Diana JV notched a 27-23 win.
CHCS 37, ST. MARY'S 35: St. Mary's knocked of crosstown rival Christian Heritage Classical School, 37-35, on Tuesday.
Campbell Laney had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for CHCS in the loss. Alli Wilson finished with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, Mary White seven points and Josey Cheek 12 rebounds.
BOYS
TST 57, GREENVILLE 14: Kado Jackson recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Trinity School of Texas Titans rolled to a 57-14 win over Greenville Christian.
Chance Barnett added 12 points for the Titans. Patrick Dzudie had 11 points and nine rebounds, Daniel Johnson eight points and eight rebounds and Owen Freeman four points.
The Titans will visit Dallas First Baptist on Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams.
CHCS 74, ST. MARY'S 47: Isaac Adams and Ethan Moczygemba both recorded double-doubles to lead the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels to a 74-47 win over St. Mary's.
Adams finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Moczygemba 15 points and 13 rebounds, Abe Rutherford 13 points, eight assists and five steals and Brody Moss 12 points.
CHCS moves to 3-0 in district play with the win.
SABINE 71, GLADEWATER 49: LIBERTY CITY - The Sabine Cardinals moved to 1-1 in district play with a 71-49 win over the Gladewater Bears on Tuesday.
Dalton Taylor led a balanced Sabine scoring attack with 16 points. Jaydan McPherson added 14, and Colt Sparks and Hudson McNatt finished with 11 apiece.
Sabine led 22-11 after one quarter and 33-23 at halftime.
Kollin Lewis finished with 12 points in the loss for Gladewater.
WINNSBORO 65, HARMONY 56: WINNSBORO - The Winnsboro Red Raiders opened up a nine-point halftime lead and won by that margin on Tuesday, earning a 65-56 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Boston Seahorn had 23 points in the loss for Harmony. Justin Stainaker had 13 points, Tyson Jenkins 10, Eli Pool five, Weston Seahorn four and Ethan Clark three.
W. RUSK 65, E. FIELDS 47: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Jimmie Harper tossed in 20 points, Jaxon Farquhar (17) and Geremiah Smith (10) joined in him double figures and the West Rusk Raiders earned a 65-47 win over Elysian Fields.
Cole Jackson finished with nine points for West Rusk. Tate winings added four, Ty Harper and Noah Murphy two apiece and Montrell Giddings one. Farqhuar recorded a double-double, adding 14 rebounds. Smith had eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, Ty Harper six rebounds and Jimmie Harper six rebounds and two steals.
U. GROVE 73, HARLETON 37: UNION GROVE - Colton Cowan erupted for 35 points, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the floor and all 12 of his free throw attempts, and the Union Grove Lions rolled to a 73-37 win over Harleton on Tuesday.
Jax Daniels added 15 points, Jace Roberts 12, Rylan Roberts six, Jesse Fulmer three and Lane Turner two. Cowan also had six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block. Daniels finished with three steals and four assists, Jace Roberts 10 rebounds and two assists and Will Wilson two assists and three steals.
CENTER 68, CARTHAGE 41: CENTER - Marmar Evans and Emonte Cross scored 17 points apiece, and the Center Roughriders outscored Carthage 30-14 in the middle two quarters on the way to a 68-41 win.
Timothy Johnson added 11 for Center. Evans, Cross and Ja'Kevin Robinson all had seven rebounds, Evans six assists and three steals and Cross five assists, five steals and two blocks.