BOYS
W. OAK 42, SABINE 39: WHITE OAK - In District 15-3A action, Zac Jacyno scored 17 points and collected six rebounds to lead White Oak past Sabine, 42-39.
Colton Millwood added nine points for White Oak, which led 18-10 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime. The score was knotted at 35 apiece heading to the final quarter.
Gavin Sipes finished with eight points and Kaleb Sorgee had four points and seven rebounds as White Oak moved to 5-1 in district play.
Sabine was paced by Hudson McNatt with 20 points. Colt Sparks added 13 points for the Cardinals.
CENTER 73, GILMER 50: GILMER - The Center Roughriders got 23 points from Marmar Evans, 18 from Da'nijhalon Gipson and 13 from Timothy Johnson in a 73-50 win over Gilmer in District 17-4A action.
Kedrin Hinson and JaKevin Robinson had six points apiece for the Roughriders. Emonte Cross added four and Travis Belin three. Gipson also collected 15 rebounds and added four assists, three steals and two blocks. Evans finished with 10 rebounds and five assists.
GIRLS
CHCS 46, REGENTS 12: The Christian Heritage Classical School Lady Sentinels rolled to a 46-12 win over Regents on Tuesday.
Margo Risner had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists for CHCS, which moved to 4-1 in district play. Campbell Laney added 11 points and four rebounds, and Alli Wilson chipped in with eight points and six steals.
JOAQUIN 53, BECKVILLE 20: JOAQUIN - In a District 23-2A battle, the Joaquin Lady Rams earned a 53-20 win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Amber Harris finished with 12 points for Beckville. Monica Lockett had four, Reese Dudley two and Ayanna Burroughs and Laney Jones one apiece. Harris added 10 rebounds, and Lexi Barr grabbed six rebounds for Beckville.