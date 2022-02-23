BOYS
CLASS 3A
JEFFERSON 58, DAINGERFIELD 56: At Pine Tree's Pirate Center in Longview, Jakardan Davidson knocked down a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to lift the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 58-56 win over the Daingerfield Tigers in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game.
Davidson, who injured his ankle earlier, returned to action to hit the game-winner and finished with 20 points. Kenneth Ross added 14 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 27-24 at halftime and 44-41 heading into the final quarter.
Chris Bowman added 11, Dylan Washington six and Ashton Williams one.
Jefferson (23-10) will take on Mineola at 7 p.m. on Friday in Hallsville in area round action.
CLASS 2A
U. GROVE 57, WODEN 54: RUSK - Colton Cowan scored 18 points to go along with four steals, two assists and two rebounds as the Union Grove Lions notched a 57-54 bi-district win over Woden.
Hunter Cannon added 12 points, Jaxon Daniels 11 and Cooper Vestal and Aubrey Woodard eight apiece. Cannon added nine rebounds, Woodard seven rebounds and two steals and Vestal four rebounds and four assists.
The Lions will take on Dallardsville Big Sandy at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Woden.
CLASS A
AVINGER 60, FANNINDEL 39: BOGATA - At Rivercrest High School, the Avinger Indians opened the playoffs with a 60-39 bi-district win over Fannindel, improving to 27-5 on the year.
Cade Walker paced the Indians with 21 points. Jordan Samples added 15, Judson Jones eight, Luke Elder seven, Nate McIntyre five and Jaxon Neal four. The Indains led 18-12 after one quarter and 34-20 at halftime.
Contreal Judkins scored 13 in the loss for Fannindel.
Avinger will take on Perrin-Whitt in area action at a time, date and location to be determined.
GIRLS
DOUGLASS 76, HAWKINS 58: FRANKSTON - The Douglass Lady Indians notched a 76-58 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks in regional quarterfinal action on Tuesday.
Laney Wilson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, adding four assists and two steals. Makena Warren had nine points and five rebounds, Lynli Dacus eight points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists, Taetum Smith four points, two rebounds and two steals and Tenley Conde two points.