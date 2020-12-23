BOYS
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 43, MARSHALL 38: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples and Luke Cheatham combined for 23 points, and the Hallsville Bobcats rallied for a 43-38 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Samples scored 12 and Cheatham 11 for the Bobcats, who trailed 12-9 after one quarter but led 25-22 at halftime.
Marshall’s James Thomas led the game in scoring with 20 points. Jayson Tuck was next in line with 10.
DISTRICT 15-3A
DAINGERFIELD 48, SABINE 46: DAINGERFIELD — Dillan Jacobs led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, and Daingerfield opened district play with a 48-46 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Chris Thompson added 10 for Daingerfield (6-1), which trailed 14-11 after one quarter but led 27-25 at halftime. After falling behind 39-33, the Tigers closed with a 15-7 run in the fourth period.
David Robinson had 23 points in the loss for Sabine.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 64, MAUD 33: MAUD — The McLeod Longhorns got 16 points from Casey Smith and 14 from Tyler Williams in a 64-33 win over the Maud Cardinals.
Austin Gilmore added nine for McLeod. Nos Gryder had seven, Silas Murdock six, Nathan Parker four, Braden Parker and Mason Teer three apiece and Keldyn Schubert two.
In a non-district game on Monday, the Longhorns dropped a 57-39 decision to Bradley. Schubert, Williams and Gryder all had eight points in the loss, with Teer adding four, Smith three and Gilmore two.
NON-DISTRICT
W. RUSK 50, LANEVILLE 39: LANEVILLE — Torami Dixon scored 23 points and added 13 rebounds for the Raiders, Andon Mata added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals and West Rusk notched a 50-38 win over Laneville.
Geremiah Smith finished with seven points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jimmie Harper had three points and four rebounds, Jamal Ford four rebounds and two assists and Jaxon Farquhar three points, six rebounds and three assists.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 74, BECKVILLE 43: HAWKINS — Five Lady Hawks scored in double figures, led by Logan Jaco with 14, as Hawkins improved to 2-0 in district play with a 74-43 win over Beckville.
Jordyn Warren and Tenley Conde added 13 points apiece, with Makena Warren adding 12 and Lynli Dacus scoring 11. Jaco added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists, Jordyn Warren nine assists and three steals, Conde five rebound,s three steals and two assists, Makena Warren three rebounds, two assists and three steals and Dacus eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Laney Wilson chipped in with eight points, Carmen Turner two and Victoria Miller one.
Amber Harris scored 12, Baylie Seegers 11, Haley Straubie seven, McKinna Chamness six, Hannah Sharpless four and Emily Dean three for Beckville. Harris also yanked down 17 rebounds and added three steals. chamness finished with six rebounds.
NON-DISTRICT
SABINE 67, HEAT 52: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals outscored a short-handed Longview HEAT 15-0 in overtime en route to a 67-52 win.
Merdeces Willett had 18, Blaire Kaufman and Maddie Furrh 15 apiece and Claudia Simmons 12 for Sabine. Addy Gresham chipped in with four and Hailey Davis three to round out the scoring.
Jordan Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and four deflections in the loss for HEAT, which played the overtime period with four players due to injuries and foul trouble.
Brailey Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds for HEAT. Jaelyn Cleveland added 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals, Jenna Parker two rebounds and two steals, Abbey Gallant four points and nine rebounds and Laynie Walton three points and two rebounds.