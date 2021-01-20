GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-4A
C. HILL 60, S. HILL 32: NEW CHAPEL HILL — D.J. Kincade connected five times from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 21 points to lead the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 60-32 win over Spring Hill.
Kylei Griffin added 13 and Alexis Calderon 11 for Chapel Hill, which outscored the Lady Panthers 33-12 in the second half.
Rachel Petree, Kenzie Gee and Janie Bradshaw all had seven points in the loss for Spring Hill. Zailey McGee added six, Abby Caron three and Laila Thompson two. Petree added 10 rebounds, Caron seven rebouns and two assists, McGee six rebounds and two blocks and Thompson five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 51, BECKVILLE 45: BECKVILLE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 51-45 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Lynli Dacus paced Hawkins with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals. Laney Wilson and Makena Warren had nine points apiece, with Wilson adding eight rebounds and four steals. Warren finished with two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jordyn Warren seven points, tenley Conde five points, Logan Jaco four points and Carmen Turner and Victoria Miller three points apiece.
Baylie Seegers had 14 points and four steals in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added seven points and 12 rebounds, Emily Dean seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Amber Harris five points, 18 rebounds and three steals, Hannah Sharpless five points, Lexi Barr four points and five steals and Haley Straubie three points, five rebounds and two steals.
PRIVATE
CHCS 60, ATHENS 41: The Christian Heritage Classical School Lady Sentinels moved to 2-1 in district play with a 60-41 win over Athens Christian.
Madyn Brown paced CHCS with 19 points, five assists and five steals. Campbell Laney (15) and Haley Beasley (13) joined Brown in twin figures scoring, with Laney adding nine rebounds and four assists and Beasley pulling down eight rebounds. Natalie Pitts chipped in with nine points and four steals.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
W. RUSK 71, ARP 65: ARP — Torami Dixon scored 23 points and grabbed 25 rebounds to lead the West Rusk Raiders to a 71-65 overtime win against Arp.
West Rusk trailed by 13 (30-17) at the half before rallying to force overtime and outscoring the Tigers 8-2 in the extra frame.
Geremiah Smith had 13 points, Carson Martin 12, Jimmie Harper nine, Jaxon Farqhuar seven, Andon Mata five and Omarion Anthony two. Farqhuar added nine rebounds and five assists, and Martin came up with six steals.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 74, BECKVILLE 70: BECKVILLE — The Hawkins Hawks outscored Beckville 6-2 in overtime to earn a 74-70 win on Tuesday.
Zach Conde drilled six 3-points and finished with 32 points to lead the way for Hawkins. Paeton Smith scored 18 points, Jeramy Torres 11, Bryce Burns eight, Marshall White and Driston Pruitt two each and Micah Staruska one. Torres led with 12 rebounds. Conde had eight and Bruns five. Pruitt dished out three assists.
Matt Barr and J’koby Williams scored 16 points apiece in the loss for Beckville. Eli Ramsey added 11, Jaden Mojica nine, Ryan Harris eight, Gage Berry five, Jaiden Slaughter three and Jeremiah Steph two.
PRIVATE
CHCS 72, ATHENS 24: Trey Stone led the way with 19 points, and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels remained unbeaten in district play (3-0) with a 72-24 win over Athens Christian.
Stone also collected five rebounds and three steals for CHCS. Will Horne finished with 15 points, three assists and two steals, and Boaz Dyess had a team-leading 11 rebounds.