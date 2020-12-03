PITTSBURG 60, H. SPRINGS 39: HUGHES SPRINGS — Elyssia Lemelle led the way with 25 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates took control with a big second quarter surge en route to a 60-39 win over Hughes Springs.
Kyleigh Posey added 14 for Pittsburg, which outscored the Lady Mustangs 22-9 in the second stanza to build a 36-21 cushion. Natalie Styles added six points, Tmyra Warren five, Gabbi Brown four, Sanaa Hollins three and Jada Peoples and Kaitlyn Hernandez two apiece.
Adriana Kennedy scored 19 points in the loss for Hughes Springs. Amaunni Craver added 10, Kylie McMillion six and Sam Waller four.
Pittsburg visits Daingerfield on Friday.
P. PEWITT 50, TATUM 31: TATUM — Paul Pewitt’s Lady Brahmas notched a 50-31 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Mya Heath paced Paul Pewitt with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Shawni Cooper added 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, Calli Osmon eight points, two rebounds and two steals, Jailyn Smith five points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals and Sissy Jones four points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Kayla Jones finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the loss for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud added 10 points and two rebounds, Trinity Edwards three points, five rebounds and four steals, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, three rebounds, five steals and three assists, Kerrigan Biggs two points and two rebounds, Jade Moore two rebounds and two steals and Emma Wiley two points.
