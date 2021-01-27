BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
W. RUSK 44, WASKOM 25: NEW LONDON — Torami Dixon recorded a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and two steals, and the West Rusk Raiders notched a 44-25 win over Waskom.
Andon Mata added to a balanced scoring attack for the Raiders with eight points. Geremiah Smith and Carson Martin had seven apiece, Jimmie Harper six and Jaxon Farqhuar four. Mata added eight rebounds and three assists, Farqhuar six rebounds, two assists and two steals, Martin two assists and four steals and Smith two assists and three steals.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 67, CARLISLE 48: PRICE — Zach Conde tossed in 20 points, Jeramy Torres (16) and Paeton Smith (15) joined him in double figures and Harmony rallied for a 67-48 win over Carlisle.
Bryce Burns and Dristun Pruitt added eight points apiece for west Rusk (8-8, 4-2), which trailed 13-6 after one quarter but took a 42-33 lead into the final period. Burns added 10 rebounds, Conde seven and Pruitt and Torres six apiece. Conde also recorded four assists and four steals, and Smith finished with three assists.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 89, CLARKSVILLE 31: CLARKSVILLE — The No. 6 ranked McLeod Longhorns placed six players in double figures en route to an 89-31 win over Clarksville.
Casey Smith led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Keldyn Schubert finished with 15 points, 13 assists and six rebounds. Silas Murdock added 14 points adn eight rebounds, Nathan Parker 11 points and five rebounds, Austin Gilmore 11 points and three rebounds and Nos Gryder 10 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Tyler Williams joined in with nine points, and Ethan Armstrong finished with two points.
PRIVATECHCS 61, NORTHSIDE 52: Will Horne knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and Christian Heritage Classical School moved to 4-0 in district play with a 61-52 win over Northside.
Carson Lambert finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Trey Stone added 10 points and five assists for the Sentinels.