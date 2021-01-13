GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 52, ARP 24: TATUM — Trinity Edwards tossed in 16 points, Emma Wiley and Kayla Jones added nine apiece for the Lady Eagles and Tatum oved to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in district play with a 52-24 win over Arp.
Kerrigan Biggs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez and Jade Moore-Simon all had six points for Tatum. Biggs added six rebounds, six steals and three assists, Dancy-Vasquez five steals and four assists, Moore-Simon four steals and two blocks, Jones six rebounds, nine steals and five blocks, Edwards four steals, four steals and Wiley nine steals and six assists.
PRIVATE
CHCS 44, GREENVILLE 3: Haley Beasley and Campbell Laney combined for 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Christian Heritage Classical School to a 44-3 win over Greenville Christian.
Beasley finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Laney added 10 points and five rebounds. Madyn Brown chipped in with eight points, four assists and three steals.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO60, CANTON 39: CANTON - The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 16-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play with a 60-39 win over Canton.
Kentoya Woods led the way for Brownsboro with 25 points. Paris Miller added 11, Allie Cooper seven, Mekhayia Moore six, Khyra Garrett five and Bayli Hooker and Rebecca Rumbo three apiece.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 59, W. RUSK 36: NEW LONDON — The Jefferson Bulldogs built a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to a 59-36 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Chris Shepard had 22, Jakardan Davidson 13 and Josh Thomas 11 for Jefferson, which moved to 4-1 in district play and 9-1 overall with the win. Carlos Jackson added four, Dylan Washington three and C.J. Bowman, Zion Hopes and Jeremiah Buffin two.
Jaxon Farquhar had 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss for West Rusk. Torami Dixon added eight points, six rebounds and three assists, Carson Martin, Omarion Anthony and Jimmie Harper four points apiece and Andon Mata and Geremiah Smith three points each. Mata added four rebounds, Martin two assists and three steals and Anthony three steals.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 61, HAWKINS 40: HAWKINS - Kole Burns paced Union Grove with 17 points, and the Lions took control with big outputs in the first three quarters on the way to a 61-40 win over Hawkins.
Unionn Grove led 18-6 after one quarter and 34-13 at halftime, extending the lead to 55-20 heading into the final stanza.
Jeramy Torres had 14 points in the loss for Hawkins. Zach Conde and Dristun Pruitt added nine apiece, Bryce Burns and Marshall White three apiece and Paeton Smith two. Smith had six rebounds, with Pruitt and Torres adding five apiece.
CARLISLE 63, B. SANDY 20: PRICE - The Carlisle Indians, led by Griff Rigdon's 22 points, moved to 2-1 in district play (6-8 overall) with a 63-20 win over Big Sandy.
Matthew Rigdon added 21 and Brett Roland 10 for Carlisle.
PRIVATE
CHCS 47, GREENVILLE 45: Will Horne paced Christian Heritage Classical School with 8 points as the Sentinels opened district play with a 47-45 wi nover Greenville Christian.
Samuel Walls added 10 points for the Sentinels, and Trey Stone finished with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
DISTRICT 14-4A
CANTON 57, BROWNSBORO 49: CANTON - Ja'Braylon Pickens tossed in 18 points, and Chanston Prox added 11 for Canton in a 57-49 win over Brownsboro.
Malik English finished with 15 points in the loss for Brownsboro. Gekyle Baker added 13, Michael Fitzgerald eight, Kyle Nichols six, Lane Epperson three and Ty Tillison two.