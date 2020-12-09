BOYS
P. TREE 74, TST 34: Nate Adkins and Daryus Gray combined for 48 points, D.J. Rockwell and JaMorian Peterson both scored in double figures for the Pirates and Pine Tree notched a 74-34 win over Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Adkins had 25 points and six rebounds, and Gray finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Pirates, who led 21-11 after one quarter and 33-16 at halftime.
Rockwell had 12 points an eight rebounds, Peterson 10 points, three rebounds and six assists, Cameron Spencer two points, six rebounds and three assists and Malcolm Huntsberry two points and three rebounds.
MPCH 78, SABINE 69: MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into a second overtime, and then outscored the Sabine Cardinals 11-2 in the final frame en route to a 78-69 win.
David Robinson had 31 points in the loss for Sabine. Jackson Strait finished with 16 points, Breydan Pobuda 10 and Jason Alexander seven.
The Cardinals will visit West Rusk on Friday.
HAWKINS 56, H. SPRINGS 40: HAWKINS — Zach Conde scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Dristun Pruitt added 11 points for the Hawks and Hawkins used a big second quarter to pull away for a 56-40 win over Hughes Springs.
Bryce Burns finished with nine points, Micah Staruska and Jeramy Torres seven apiece, Paeton Smith four, Drew Dacus and Marshall White two apiece and Ryder Shelton one. Smith added six rebounds, Torrese three assists and Smith three steals.
Hawkins (2-2) outscored the Mustangs 20-5 in the second quarter to build a 30-9 halftime lead.
GIRLS
GILMER 79, GLADEWATER 29: GILMER — Haylee Jordan recorded a double-double with 40 points and 13 rebounds, adding four steals and three blocks to her big night as Gilmer rolled to a 79-29 win over Gladewater.
Madyson Tate added a double-double of her own with 19 points and 11 rebounds. LeLe Morton finished with seven points, Jaycee Harris five, Mallory Tate four, Grace McCown three and Lanie Pritchett one. Raeven Harris added four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Morton eight steals and five assists and McCown four assists and four steals.
Hai’leigh Oliver finished with eight points, five rebounds and two steals in the loss for Gladewater. Ebony Pipkin had eight points, Sydney Spurlock and Kamryn Floyd three points apiece, JaKiyah Bell, Calice Henderson and Kiyona Parker two each and Cariesma Colbert one. Bell chipped in with four rebounds and two steals, Henderson six rebounds and three steals and Parker three steals.
P. PEWITT 58, MT. VERNON 47: OMAHA — Mya Heath (14), Jailyn Smith (12) and Dazha Cooper (10) all scored in double figures for Paul Pewitt as the Lady Brahmas notched a 58-47 win over Mount Vernon.
Heath added five rebounds, Smith five rebounds and five steals, Cooper three steals, Sissy Jones eight points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals and Calli Osmon five points and five rebounds as the Lady Brahmas moved to 3-2 with the win.
Jami Reed scored nine points in the loss for Mount Vernon.
T. HEAT 58, L. HEAT 45: Playing three quarters with the same starting five and the final frame with four players due to injuries and foul trouble, Longview HEAT dropped a 58-45 decision to Tyler HEAT.
Jordan Parker scored 35 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals in the loss for Longview HEAT. Brailey Brown added six points, two assists and two steals, Jaelyn Cleveland four rebounds, Maddie Wright six rebounds, Abbey Gallant four points and five rebounds and Laynie Walton three rebounds.
FROM STAFF REPORTS