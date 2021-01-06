BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
TROUP 39, W. RUSK 31: NEW LONDON — The Troup Tigers dominated in overtime, outscoring West Rusk 10-2 in the extra frame to earn a 39-31 win.
West Rusk trailed 26-21 heading into the fourth before outscoring the Tigers 8-3 to force overtime.
Torami Dixon had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the loss for West Rusk. Jaxon Farqhuar had nine points and six rebounds, Geremiah Smith six points, Andon Mata three points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals and Carson Martin two points.
DISTRICT 13-3A
MT. VERNON 62, HARMONY 56: The Mount Vernon Tigers opened up a six-point (20-14) lead after one quarter and won by that total, earning a 62-56 victory over Harmony.
Harmony rallied to lead 46-45 heading into the fourth, but the Tigers went on a 17-10 run in the final eight minutes.
Logan Baker had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Harmony. Boston Seahorn added nine points, Evan Patterson seven, Carson Helpenstill and Jax Wilburn six apiece, Chris Arellano three, Dallin Seahorn two and Brayden Bowin one. Helpenstill added seven rebounds, and Wilburn finished with four rebounds and three assists.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 60, RIVERCREST 56: BOGATA — Keldyn Schubert and Casey Smith tossed in 22 points apiece for McLeod, which outscored Rivercrest 10-6 in overtime to earn a 60-56 win.
McLeod trailed 15-11 after one quarter and 30-25 at halftime, but outscored the Rebels 17-7 in the third to take the lead into the fourth period.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 63, Q. CITY 34: QUEEN CITY — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas outscored Queen City 42-8 in the middle two quarters on the way to a 63-34 win over Queen City.
Mya Heath had 15 points, Calli Osmon 14 and Sissy Jones 12 for Paul Pewitt, which improved to 4-0 in district play and 7-3 overall. Heath also had six rebounds and three assists, Osmon five rebounds, three assists and five steals and Jones six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 58, RIVERCREST 24: BOGATA — McLeod, paced by Ella Lambeth’s 18 points and twin digit scoring from Cary May (12) and Chassie Gryder (10), moved to 6-0 in district play with a 58-24 win over Rivercrest.
Kaitlyn Cross added seven points, Kenslee Cross six, Rielyn Schubert three and Gracie Lance two. Lance added 10 rebounds, Sibbie Comer eight and Lambeth seven. Lance also led with three assists and seven steals, and Cross added three steals.