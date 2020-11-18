■ ATLANTA 47, DAINGERFIELD 36: ATLANTA — Atlanta jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way en route to a 47-36 win over Daingerfield.
Diamond Jeter tossed in 18 points and added five rebounds and three steals for Daingerfield in the loss. Kyasia Williams added 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Genesis Allen four points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, Aalya Neal two steals, Alexis Williams two rebounds and four steals and Sanaa Fields and Terry Gholston two rebounds, two assists and two steals apiece.