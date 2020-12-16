COLLEGE
■ LETU 100, H. PAYNE 63: LeTourneau University men’s basketball team beat Howard Payne, 100-63, Tuesday in the season opener as Andrew Eberhardt scored a career-high 31 points on 11 of 22 shooting. The junior guard canned seven three-pointers — one shy of his career best – in dynamite performance.
Eberhardt hit back-to-back triples before the 3:00 mark in the opening half as LETU built a 46-27 lead. He buried five 3s in the first half. LeTourneau shot 20 of 40 from the field in the half. Eberhardt scored 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting in the first 20 minutes.
Eberhardt also had 11 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block. Deonte Jackson had 16 points, six assists and three steals, while shooting 6 of 12 from the floor. Elijah Gerber scored 13 points, Jordan Pride had six points, seven assists and three steals, and Kyce Wilson scored nine points. Kyle Matthews had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one of LETU’s 12 steals.
The YellowJackets shot 52 percent from the floor, and went 10 of 28 from 3-point range.
Howard Payne’s Tyrell Thompson scored 15 points, and grabbed seven boards. Michael House had 12 points, and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
BOYS
■ TYLER 48, LONGVIEW 45: Ashad Walker and Kyron Key combined for 32 points to help Tyler scored a 48-45 win over Longview on Tuesday.
Walker led the Lions (4-5) with 17 points with Key adding 15 points. Both Walker and Key each hit five 3-pointers.
Three Lobos scored in double figures — Demarcus Washington (13 points), Caed Liebengood (12) and Chase Smith (10). Also scoring for Longview were Riley Elswick (6) and Torrance Lattimore (4).
■ AVINGER 68, AVERY 57: AVINGER — The Avinger Indians earned a 68-57 win over Avery on Tuesday.
Jacob Burleson had 24 in the loss for Avinger. Jordan Samples chipped in with 12, Jaxon Neal eight and Judson Jones, Nate McIntyre and Cade Walker seven apiece.
GIRLS
■ P. PEWITT 64, DEKALB 53: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas opened District 14-3A play with a 64-53 win over DeKalb, knocking down eight tripls on the night to move to 4-3 on the season.
Mya Heath led with 17 points, three rebounds and four assists. Dazha Cooper finished with 14 points, three rebounds and six steals, Sissy Jones 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, Calli Osmon eight points, five rebounds and three assists and Jailyn Smith eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Heath and Cooper combined to hit eight of the team’s 3-pointers.
