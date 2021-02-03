GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-4A
S. HILL 46, CUMBERLAND 23: TYLER - Kenzie Gee led a balanced Spring Hill scoring attack with 10 points, and the Lady Panthers used big scoring outputs in the middle two quarters to roll past Cumberland Academy, 46-23.
Erin Gregson added seven points, Janie Bradshaw six, Abby Caron and Rachel Petree five apiece, Carli Manasse four, Carolann Bowles and Peyton Borens three each and Claire Fielder two.
Bowles led the way with eight rebounds. Caron and Borens added five apiece, and Gee, Gregson and Petree all had four. Gee added to her big night with two assists and six steals. Borens had five assists and two steals, and Laney Linseisen also added a couple of steals.
KILGORE 53, HENDERSON 37: KILGORE - Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both recorded double-doubles for Kilgore in a 53-37 win over Henderson.
Thomas led the way with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Anderson added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 90, W. RUSK 49: NEW LONDON — Ten Eagles got into the scoring act, led by Jayden Boyd’s 16 points, and No. 10 ranked Tatum rolled to a 90-49 win over West Rusk.
Boyd also had seven rebounds and three steals for Tatum (16-3, 11-0), which led 26-9 after one quarter. Haden Crowley added 12 point and two blocks, Kendric Malone 11 points and Aidan Anthony, Ty Bridges and Kendall Williams 10 points apiece. Trey Fite chipped in with six point and six rebounds, Drake Walton six points and three assists, Decartiyay Allison five points and Dalone Fuller four points and three assists.
Torami Dixon scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and a couple of assists in the loss for West Rusk. Jimmie Harper had 10 points and six rebounds, Jamal Ford eight points, Geremiah Smith six points and three assists, Jaxon Farquhar four points and 11 rebounds and Carson Martin, Tate Winings and Andon Mata three points apiece.