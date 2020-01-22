LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
DISTRICT16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 43, PINE TREE 42: WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse used a balanced scoring attack and held off a Pine Tree comeback attempt for a 43-42 District 16-5A win on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Peyton Kennedy, Jonah Chatelain and Bredyn Hernandez led the Wildcats with eight points each.
Others scoring for Whitehouse were Bryce Wilson (7), Cooper Clemons (6), Gannon Tauscher (4) and Erick Hendrick (2).
Drayus Gray paced the Pirates with 18 points. He was followed by JD Rockwell (7), Jasiah Wright (7), Kaleb George (5), Kenny Bradshaw (3) and Torrell Collins (2).
Whitehouse is scheduled to play at John Tyler at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Pine Tree plays host to Nacogdoches.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 95, ORE CITY 30: ORE CITY — The Tatum Eagles raced out to a 31-8 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 95-30 win over Ore City.
Kendric Malone had 22 points, Jayden Boyd 20, Dalone Fuller 16 and Hadey Crowley 12 for the Eagles, who moved to 16-8 overall and 6-0 in district play with the win. Kendall Williams chipped in with nine points, Trey Fite five, Bryan Hawkins four, Decartiyay Allison, Drake Walton and Ty Bridges two each and Markendrick Beall one. Allison also had five steals, Bridges four steals, Beall three assists and Fite five rebounds.
Aaron Nigreville scored 14 points in the loss for Ore City.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 41, PINE TREE 27: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Ladycats opened up an 18-6 halftime lead and held on for a 41-27 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
McKenzie Kirk led the way for Pine Tree with nine points. Kameron Polk added seven, D’karia Woodard six, Emari Fluellen and Antranae Thomas two apiece and Malaeka Wilson one.
Pine Tree hosts Nacogdoches at 5 p.m. on Friday (varsity only).
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 46, HUGHES SPRINGS 23: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Nine Lady Yellowjackets got into the scoring act, led by Amanda Gardner’s 15 points, and Elysian Fields notched a 46-23 win over Hughes Springs.
Gardner added seven steals, three assists and two rebounds for Elysian Fields. Keyaria Harrison added two points, three rebounds and two assists, Christen Smith seven points, six rebounds and five steals, Becky Ray one point and two rebounds, Carly Barras three points, two rebounds and six steals, Sha’Mya Glenn eight points and seven rebounds, Madison Edwards two points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, Karli Spain two points, Adrian Pacheco six points, five rebounds and two steals and Asia Neff two rebounds.
Adriana Kennedy scored nine points, Briana Young eight, Kylie McMillon three, Sam Waller two and Amaunni Craver one in the loss for Hughes Springs.
