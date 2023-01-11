TST 32, LCS 13: Led by Nhiya Jackson's double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, the Trinity School of Texas Lady Titans earned a 32-13 win over Longview Christian School on Tuesday.
Morgan Teague had six points, Maggie Downing four, Trinity Patton three points and 12 rebounds and Landry Knowles three points.
Trinity School will visit Rockwall Heritage Christian on Saturday.
GILMER 65, C. HILL 41: GILMER - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes close out the first round of District 17-4A action with a 65-41 win over Chapel Hill.
Addy Walker scored 23 points to lead the way for Gilmer (16-8, 5-0). MaKenna Kaunitz added 17 for the Lady buckeyes, with Mallory Tate scoring nine, Makyah Jimmerson and Katelyn Dudley six apiece and Tavy McKnight four. Tate added nine rebounds, Dudley seven and Jimmerson five. Tate also had six assists and three steals and Walker four steals and two blocks.
HARLETON 47, O. CITY 17: HARLETON - In District 21-2A action, Emma Reynolds recorded a double-double and Annabelle Green joined her in twin figures in the scoring department as Harleton notched a 47-17 win over Ore City.
Reynolds had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Green finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals. Haidyn Sanders chipped in with three points, two rebounds and two steals, Heidi Roberts three points, two rebounds and three steals, Hannah Wright five points and seven rebounds, Trenna Denton four points and four rebounds, Cora Perez four points and four assists and Karlee Cochran two points and three assists.
U. GROVE 30, HEAT 24: UNION GROVE - In a non-district battle, the Union Grove Lady Lions got nine points from Gracie Stanford in a 30-24 win over Tyler HEAT.
Gracie Winn added seven for the Lady Lions. Sarah Prince and Ava Wightman had five apiece, Keira Taylor two and Taylor Campbell and Esmeraldo Escobedo one apiece.
BOYS
ST. MARY'S 91, ATHENS CP 39: ATHENS - The St. Mary's Knights set a school record with 91 points on the way to a 91-39 win over Athens Christian Prep.
The Knights scored 36 points in the opening quarter, and improved to 13-8 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win.
Evan Hodge had a career-high 39 points to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists and five steals. John Brogan had a triple-double, and Taylor Darnell and Carter Cox both recorded double-doubles.
Brogan scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals. Darnell finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Cox had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Knights connected on 9 of 15 shots from 3-point range.
St. Mary's will host Regents on Friday, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow.
TST 64, LCS 38: Three Titans recorded double-doubles, and Trinity School of Texas rolled to a 64-38 win over Longview Christian School on Tuesday.
Kado Jackson had 21 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Titans. Patrick Dzubie and Hanner Knowles both scored 12 points and collected 10 rebounds. Daniel Johnson finished with eight points and eight rebounds, Austin Robinson five points and Gage Bussey and Boone McHaney three points apiece.
The Titans will visit Rockwall Christian Heritage on Saturday.
CENTER 82, HENDERSON 47: CENTER - Marmar Evans tossed in 30 points, and the Center Roughriders opened up a 28-6 lead after one quarter on the way to an 82-47 District 17-4A win over the Henderson Lions.
Emonte Cross had 17 points, Timothy Johnson 13, Da'nijhalon Gipson 12, JaKevin Robinson four and Kedrin Hinson and Travis Belin three apiece. Hinson led with eight rebounds, Cross with four assists and Evans with five steals.
TATUM 67, W. RUSK 55: NEW LONDON - The Tatum Eagles jumped out to a 25-10 lead after one quarter and outscored West Rusk 20-13 in the final eight minutes on the way to a 67-55 win in District 16-3A action.
Jaxon Farquhar had 14 points, Tate Winings 11, Geremiah Smith 10, Jimmie Harper six, Logan Chandler and Cole Jackson five apiece and Kason Reed four in the loss for West Rusk. Farquhar had 12 rebounds, and Jackson and Harper added eight apiece. Smith led with nine assists
HARMONY 63, WINONA 57: HARMONY - In a District 13-3A battle, Boston Seahorn led four Eagles into double figures with 25 points as Harmony notched a 6-57 win over Winona.
Jake Rider had 18 for Harmony, which led 20-14 after one quarter and 39-24 at halftime. Tyson Jenkins added 17 and Justin Stainaker 13.
HAWKINS 81, L-KILDARE 30: LINDEN - In District 21-2A action, the Hawkins Hawks were paced by Marshall White with 21 points, Brayden Givens with 17 points and Derek Hollman with 13 in an 81-30 win over Linden-Kildare.
White knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half for the Hawks, who moved to 15-6 overall and 4-0 in district play. Larry Moungle and Paul Smith scored six apiece for Hawkins. Boston Conner had five, Chase Owens, Colton Griffis and Dawsun Pruitt three apiece and Toby Gwin and Phillip Holland two each.
S. BLUFF 53, AVINGER 48: SULPHUR BLUFF - The Avinger Indians dropped a 53-48 decision to Sulphur Bluff on Tuesday.
Nathan McIntyre had 26 points in the loss for Avinger.