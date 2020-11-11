HALLSVILLE 60, C. HILL 49: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Catherine Warford recorded her second straight double-double to open the season — scoring 13 points and collecting 12 rebounds — and the Hallsville Ladycats notched a 60-49 win over Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Baylie Perkins scored 17 points and Laikyn Smith 11 for Hallsville, which led 14-6 after one quarter and 33-30 at the half. Chapel Hill pulled ahead 42-36 after three, but the Ladycats outscored the Lady Bulldogs 21-7 in the final frame.
Aubrey Marjason and Faith Baliraine had six points apiece, and DaQuavia Lively added five for Hallsville.
The Ladycats opened the season with a 61-47 loss to Lindale. Smith (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Warford (12 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in that game, and Baliraine added eight points and 10 rebounds.
BROWNSBORO 65, EDGEWOOD 46: EDGEWOOD — Kentoya Woods (24) and Paris Miller (21) combined for 45 points, and the Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 2-0 on the year with a 65-46 win over Edgewood.
Allie Cooper scored nine, Mekhayla Moore six, Rebecca Rumbo three and Bayli Hooker two for Brownsboro.
Tristen Smith had 15 and Kaley Nicholson 10 in the loss for Edgewood.
