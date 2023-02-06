GIRLS
CHCS 69, A. CHRISTIAN 26: Alli Wilson led the way with 21 points, six steals and six assists, and the Christian Heritage Classical School Lady Sentinels rolled to a 69-26 win over Athens Christian.
Margo Risner added 10 points and five rebounds, Campbell Laney finished with eight points and 12 rebounds and Ella Stevenson knocked down four 3-pointers for CHCS.
JEFFERSON 39, ARP 37: The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs held on for a 39-37 win over Arp in District 16-3A action.
Jordyn Davidson paced Jefferson with 10 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Kristen Thomas had nine points, Amirie Prior five, Keinysa Wallace and Taurria Hood four apiece, Destiny Kelly three and Keyasia Black and Rielyn Schubert two each. Thomas added eight rebounds, Prior seven, Wallace six and Black three rebounds and three steals.
Kyia Horton finished with nine points in the loss for Arp.
DAINGERFIELD 29, H. SPRINGS 28: DAINGERFIELD - The Daingerfield Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night with a 29-28 win over Hughes Springs in District 15-3A action.
Senior Terry Gholston had nine points, six steals, three assists and four rebounds for Daingerfield, while fellow senior DeAsia Williams chipped in with four points, three steals, two assists and eight rebounds.
Destiny Gholston added two steals, six rebounds and two assists, La'Nycia Lewis nine points, nine rebounds and three seals, Sara Hughes two points, three steals and two rebounds, D'Siya McCoy two points and two rebounds, Kaziah Anderson two rebounds, Don'Taviue Brown one point, three steals and four rebounds and A'aniyah Fridia two points, four seals, two assists and three rebounds.
BECKVILLE 33, GARY 20: BECKVILLE - Amber Harris scored 14 points, McKinna Chamness added 11 for the Ladycats and Beckville picked up a 33-20 win over Gary in District 23-2A action.
Lexi Barr, Monica Lockett and Reese Dudley all had two points, and Ayanna Burroughs finished with one point for Beckville. Harris collected nine rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists. Chamness added six rebounds, five steals and two assists, Barr six rebounds and five steals and Lockett four rebounds and four steals.
BOYS
CHCS 58, A. CHRISTIAN 27: Led by Ethan Moczygemba's 20 points and six rebounds along with a near double-double from Brody Moss, Christian Heritage Classical School notched a 58-27 win over Athens Christian.
Moss had nine points and nine rebounds for the Sentinels, who also got 11 points, three assists and three steals from Abe Rutherford.
W. OAK 38, N. DIANA 37: DIANA - Colton Millwood hit both ends of a 1 and 1 with three seconds remaining to put White Oak on top as the Roughnecks earned a 38-37 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Zac Jacyno finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for White Oak. Millwood had 10 points, Gavin Sipes six points and four rebounds, Caden Tyner five points, Jaydon Medlin three points and Kaleb Sorgee two points.
TATUM WINS 2: The Tatum Eagles notched wins over West Rusk (65-48) and Waskom (58-39) over the weekend.
Against West Rusk, JaCorie Bradley scored 20 points, Cayden Tatum 14, Luke Sigler, Ashby Anthony and Cooper Whiteus nine each and Jordan Chambers and Caleb Smith two apiece.
West Rusk was led by Jimmie Harper with 19 points. Geremiah Smith and Carson Martin finished with nine apiece, Cole Jackson four, Ty Harper three and Tate Winings and Jaxon Farquhar two each. Jimmie Harper also had 12 rebounds for the Raiders.
Against Waskom, Bradley tossed in 23 points, Whiteus, Chambers and Sigler six apiece, Tatum five and Elijah Lloyd two.
HARLETON 41, O. CITY 36: ORE CITY - The Harleton Wildcats earned a 41-36 overtime victory against Ore City in District 21-2A action.
James Kinsel had 17 points, Braden Hopkins eight and Alijah Johnson and Landon Johnson seven apiece in the win for Harleton.
The Harleton JV also earned a 29-20 win over Ore City.
S. BLUFF 62, AVINGER 58: AVINGER - Sulphur Bluff notched a 62-58 win over the Avinger Indians in District 24-A action.
Nathan McIntyre had 22 points in the loss for Avinger. Jaxon Neal finished with 10 points and six rebounds, Ta'Zion Frazier nine points and four assists and Judson Jones eight points and five rebounds.
CENTER 88, HENDERSON 38: CENTER - Marmar Evans scored 29 points, Timothy Johnson (19) and Da'nijhalon Gipson (12) combined for 31 and the Center Roughriders rolled to an 88-32 win over Henderson in a District 17-4A battle.
Emonte Cross had nine points for Center, which led 25-10 after one quarter. Kedrin Hinson and JaKevin Robinson had eight apiece, and Travis Belin scored three. Evans added six rebounds, six assists and five steals, Johnson four assists and six steals, Cross five steals and Gipson four steals.