GIRLS
S. HILL 40, KILGORE 34: KILGORE - Freshman Savannah Irwin came up with two big steals late that led to breakaway buckets for the Lady Panthers, and Spring Hill earned a 40-34 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs in District 17-4A action.
The win was the fifth of the year for Spring Hill in district play, eclipsing last year's district win total.
Laila Thompson had seven of her team-leading 11 points in the second quarter for Spring Hill. Claire Fielder added 10 points, and Irwin and Elizabeth Corbitt added five apiece.
The Lady Panthers will host Carthage on Tuesday.
GILMER 50, HENDERSON 21: HENDERSON - Addy Walker led a balanced Lady Buckeye scoring attack with 18 points, and Gilmer built a big lead early on the way to a 50-21 win over Henderson in District 17-4A action.
Mallory Tate (12), MaKenna Kaunitz (11) and Katelyn Dudley (10) all joined Walker in double figures in the scoring department. Makyah Jimmerson added four points, and Tavy McKnight hit a free throw. Walker and Mariyah Gordon led with nine rebounds apiece, and Dudley added eight. Kaunitz finished with five assists, and Jimmerson and Dudley had five steals apiece.
GLADEWATER 62, H. SPRINGS 43: The Gladewater Lady Bears, paced by Kiyona Parker's 18 points and three steals, improved to 4-1 in District 15-3A play (12-12 overall) with a 62-43 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.
MaKayla Police added eight points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists for Gladewater. Kamryn Floyd and Ava Langford finished with seven points apiece, Floyd adding eight rebounds and Langford three. Calice Henderson scored six points to go along with five assists and four steals. Savannah Warren chipped in with six points and two rebounds, Sydney Keller four points, five assists and four steals, Ramya Ransom three points, Karlee Moses two points and two rebounds and Jaiden Eeds one point and two rebounds.
BECKVILLE 54, GARRISON 35: GARRISON - Amber Harris filled the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals, two assists and a block, and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 54-35 win over Garrison in District 23-2A play.
Lexi Barr added 10 points and six steals for Beckville, which moved to 4-4 in district play. Laney Jones chipped in with nine points and three steals, Monica Lockett eight points, eight rebounds and three assists, Reese Dudley five points, McKinna Chamness four points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Maddie McAfee three points.
BOYS
KILGORE 43, S. HILL 37: At Panther Gymnasium, Spring Hill rallied for force overtime, but Kilgore outscored the Panthers 8-2 in the extra frame on the way to a 43-37 win.
Dustin Yelverton led the way for Spring Hill with 15 points. Peyton Bassett had 10, Jack Beckett eight and Brady Mashe and Brett Andros two apiece.
The Panthers begin the second round of district play at Carthage on Tuesday.
SABINE 46, N. DIANA 31: In District 15-3A action, Hudson McNatt tossed in 24 points to lead the Sabine Cardinals to a 46-31 win over the New Diana Eagles.
Colt Sparks had seven and Clayne Simmons six for Sabine, which led 14-7 after one quarter and 20-15 at halftime.
Jaydan Johnson scored 11 in the loss for New Diana.
W. RUSK 60, WASKOM 46: NEW LONDON - Jimmie Harper scored 30 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals, and the West Rusk Raiders notched a 60-46 win over the Waskom Wildcats in District 16-3A action.
Jaxon Farquhar had 13 points for West Rusk. Tate Winings added six points, Cole Jackson five and Geremiah Smith, Ty Harper and Carson Martin two apiece. Farquhar led with 13 rebounds, and he and Winings had four assists apiece.
MINEOLA 64, HARMONY 46: In a District 13-3A battle, the Mineola Yellowjackets outscored Harmony 37-20 in the second half on the way to a 64-46 win on Friday.
Boston Seahorn scored 26 points in the loss for Harmony, which trailed 27-26 at halftime. Tyson Jenkins added seven, Weston Seahorn and Justin Stainaker five apiece and Ethan Clark three.
HAWKINS 80, B. SANDY 52: The Hawkins Hawks got 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from sophomore Derek Hollman on the way to an 80-52 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Freshman Brayden Givens added 22 points and seven rebounds, and senior Marshall White finished with 17 points and four boards for the Hawks. Boston Conner had eight points, four assists and four steals, Larry Moungle four points and four assists, Toby Gwin three points and Paul Smith two points.
The Hawks visit Union Grove on Tuesday.
U. GROVE 61, L-KILDARE 23: LINDEN - Jax Daniels dropped in 21 points, and the Union Grove Lions moved to 5-1 in District 21-2A action (13-10 overall) with a 61-23 win over Linden-Kildare.
Daniels added five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Lions, who led 27-6 after one quarter and 45-11 at halftime. Colton Cowan had 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and three blocks, Peyton Laake seven points, Jace Roberts six points and 12 rebounds, Kayden Day five points and 11 rebounds, Jesse Fulmer five points and six rebounds, Lane Turner two points and Will Willson one point
AVINGER 56, YANTIS 52: In District 24-A play, the Avinger Indians held on for a 56-52 win over Yantis.
Nathan McIntyre scored 24 points to pace the Indians.