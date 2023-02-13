BOYS
S. HILL 53, HENDERSON 40: HENDERSON - The Spring Hill Panthers rebounded from a slow start to earn a 53-40 District 17-4A win over the Henderson Lions on Friday.
Henderson led 20-10 after one quarter, but the Panthers outscored the Lions 13-4 in the second stanza to get back in the game and then took control with a 14-5 run in the third period.
Peyton Bassett led the way for Spring Hill with 14 points. Dustin Yelverton added 13, Jack Beckett 12, Brett Andros five, Brady Mashe three and Dwaylon Richardson and Grant Burton two each.
The Panthers host Kilgore on Tuesday.
W. SCHOOL 77, ST. MARY'S 76: In a TAPPS 1A state playoff game, The Winston School of Dallas sank the deciding free throw with nine seconds left and held on for the win as a late shot bounced off the rim to hand St. Mary's a 77-76 setback.
St. Mary's finishes the season with a 22-11 record, setting a school record for wins in a season.
Sophomore Josh Brogan scored 43 points in the loss for St. Mary's.
W. RUSK 63, E. FIELDS 38: NEW LONDON - Geremiah Smith led three Raiders into double figures with 17 points, and West Rusk rolled to a 63-38 win over Elysian Fields on Friday in District 16-3A action.
Cole Jackson added 14 and Jimmie Harper 12 for West Rusk, which also got eight from Jaxon Farquhar, five from Montrell Giddings, three from ty Harper and two from Noah Murphy and Logan Chandler.
Farquhar added 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals, Jimmie harper 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals and Smith four assists and four steals.
HAWKINS 75, O. CITY 35: HAWKINS - The Hawkins Hawks earned a 75-35 District 21-2A win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday.
Cudder Reynolds had 10 points in the loss for Ore City.
GIRLS
S. HILL 41, BECKVILLE 35: In a tune up game at home on Saturday, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 41-35 win over Beckville.
Elizabeth Corbitt paced Spring Hill with nine points. Claire Fielder added seven and Laney Linseisen, Savannah Irwin and Zariah Turner six apiece.