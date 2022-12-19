BOYS
HALLSVILLE 51, L-EYLAU 41: TEXARKANA - Anthon McDemott and Barnabas Baliraine combined for 37 points and 20 rebounds as the Hallsville Bobcats turned up for district play with a 51-41 win over the Liberty-Eylau Leopards.
McDermott finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Baliraine added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats. Luke Cheatham chipped in with five points, nine rebounds and three assists, Kamryn McDonald four points and two rebounds, Grayson Magestro three points and four rebounds, Landon Bowden two points and two steals, Jace Johnston four assists, Stevan Davis one assist, Kyeson Lewis two rebounds and Jay Upchurch one rebound.
Hallsville will open District 15-5A play at home on Tuesday against Tyler High.
MPCH 65, SABINE 42: MOUNT PLEASANT - Braden Buchanon scored 27 points to lead the way, and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill earned a 65-42 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Hudson McNatt scored 21 and Jaydan McPherson nine in the loss for Sabine.
W. RUSK 59, HARMONY 41: BEN WHEELER - Jimmie Harper and Geremiah Smith led a balanced Raider attack with 10 points apiece as West Rusk earned a 59-41 win over Harmony at the Martin's Mill Tournament.
Tate Winings and Carson Martin scored nine points apiece for West Rusk. Jaxon Farqhuar had eight, Cole Jackson six, Beau Mason three and Noah Murphy and Ty Harper two apiece.
Jimmie Harper led with 16 rebounds. Farqhuar added 20 rebounds, Smith seven assists and Farqhuar four blocks.
In an 80-50 loss to Texline, Smith had 12 points, and Jimmie Harper and Farqhuar 11 apiece, Logan Chandler three, Montrell Giddings, Carson Martin, Darren Nix, Murphy and Beau Mason two each and Xander Mason one. Farqhuar had 10 rebounds, Jimmie Harper seven rebounds and Smith four assists.
WASKOM 55, HARMONY 48: BEN WHEELER - At the Martin's Mill Tournament, the Harmony Eagles fell to Waskom (55-48), Tatum (48-40), Rains (62-41) and West Rusk (58-41) over the weekend.
Against Waskom, Tyson Jenkins had 22 points, Boston Seahorn and Justin Stainaker 10 apiece and Ethan Clark six. Jenkins knocked down 7 3-pointers and Stainaker added 17 rebounds for the Eagles
Stainaker had 10 points and 15 rebounds against Tatum. Eli Pool finished with 11 points, Boston Seahorn eight, Weston Seahorn six and Jenkins five.
Stainaker recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds against Rains. Jenkins added12 points, Boston Seahorn six, Weston Seahorn four, Clark three and Pool two.
Jenkins tossed in 19 points, Boston Seahorn 16, Weston Seahorn two and Pool and Clark one apiece against West Rusk.
ST. MARY'S 46, LCS 37: Evan Hodge scored 18 points and Taylor Darnell was close behind with 17 as the St. Mary's Knights moved to 9-5 on the year with a 46-37 win over Longview Christian School.
CENTER 58, HUDSON 51: CENTER - Timothy Johnson scored 18 points to lead four Roughriders into double figures, and Center notched a 58-51 win over the Hudson Hornets.
Emonte Cross and Kedrin Hinson had 13 points apiece, and Marmar Evans added 11 for Center. Evans and Cross had 10 rebounds apiece, with Evans adding 10 assists and two steals.
GIRLS
TROUP 44, JEFFERSON 39: TROUP - The Troup Lady Tigers used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead, and held on for a 44-39 win over the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs.
Kristen Thomas scored 13 points in the loss for Jefferson. Taurria Hood added seven, Rielyn Schubert six, Jordyn Davidson five, Jaida Bray four and Amirie Prior and Keinysa Wallace two apiece. Thomas also had nine rebounds and two assists, Hood eight rebounds and three assists and Keyasia Black and Davidson three steals apiece.
BROWNSBORO 48, VAN 31: BROWNSBORO - Brownsboro scored 25 of its points at the free throw line on the way to a 48-31 win over Van.
Marisa Richardson had 13 points, two rebounds and four steals in the loss for Van. Landry Jones finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five steals, Mikyla Bachert six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals and Shelby Burns two points, five rebounds and two steals.