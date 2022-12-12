GIRLS
LONGVIEW 64, WHITNEY 16: EUSTACE - The Longview Lady Lobos placed four players in double figures in the scoring column on the way to a 64-16 win over Whitney in the third-place game of the Eustace Tournament on Saturday.
Ryan Roberts scored 14 points, Bethany Baltes 11 and T'Asia McGee and Journee Fairchild 10 apiece for Longview.
McGee and Fairchild were named to the All-Tournament Team.
HALLSVILLE GOES 1-2: WINNSBORO - The Hallsville defeated Lindale (56-26) and fell to Edgewood (53-25) and J.J. Pearce (53-51) over the weekend at the Winnsboro Tournament.
Aubrey Marjason had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and Teagan Hill finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Lindale. Marjason also had 12 points and seven rebounds and Hill another double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) against Pearce.
PITTSBURG 60, HARLETON 33: HARLETON - Elyssia Lemelle (20) and Randieunna Jeffrey (17) combined for 37 points as the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned the championship at the Harleton Tournament with a 60-33 win over the host team.
Aubrey Chalmers and Kyleigh Posey added five points apiece for Pittsburg (8-6), which led 19-6 after one quarter and 34-14 at halftime. Gina Mackey and Bethany Thompson finished with four points apiece, Cam Mackey and Breanna Clark two each and Siniyah Wilburn one.
GENEVA 61, JEFFERSON 48: BULLARD - At the Brook Hill Tournament, Geneva School of Boerne raced out to a 28-15 lead after one quarter on the way to a 61-48 win over the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs.
Kristen Thomas finished with 20 points, Jordyn Davidson 15, Taurria Hood nine and Keyasia Black and Jaida Bray two apiece in the loss for Jefferson. Thomas also yanked down 17 rebounds and Bray five. Bray added five assists and Davidson four, and Hood came away with three steals.
U. GROVE 38, ALLEN 16: BULLARD - At the Brook Hill Tournament, Ava Wightman scored 14 points and Gracie Stanford added 11 for Union Grove in a 38-16 win over Allen Academy.
Taylor Campbell had five points, Sarah Prince four and Gracie Winn two for Union Grove, which outscored Allen Academy 24-8 in the second half.
BECKVILLE 45, ALTO 8: GARY - In a consolation game at the Gary Tournament, 10 Ladycats got into the scoring act as Beckville rolled to a 45-8 win over Alto.
Amber Harris paced Beckville with 12 points. McKinna Chamness had eight, Reese Dudley six, Monica Lockett five, Kaydence Dawson four, Laney Jones three, Lexi Barr, Maddie McAfee and Natalie Pelzl two each and Ayanna Burroughs one.
Harris had nine rebounds, Barr nine steals, Locket eight and Jones five and Jones added three assists. Jayce Davis came up with six rebounds.
OVERTON 50, CAMPBELL 29: Kayla Nobles scored 14 points, Sarah Emery added 10 for the Lady Mustangs and Overton rolled to a 50-29 win over Campbell on Saturday.
Alex Brown and Ne'Kier Weir had nine apiece and Brylie Smith eight for Overton, which broke open a 12-12 tie after one quarter by outscoring Campbell 27-10 over the next two frames.
Smith had nine rebounds, Nobles five rebounds, Brown four assists and Avery Smith four steals. Nobles also came away with three blocked shots.
BOYS
W. OAK 38, HOOKS 32: MCLEOD - Zac Jacyno scored 12 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals as the White Oak Roughnecks captured the championship of the McLeod Tournament with a 38-32 win over Hooks.
Jaydon Medlin had nine points, Caden Tyner six points and seven rebounds and Kaleb Sorgee five points for the Roughnecks, who ralled from a 15-4 deficit after one quarter and outscored the Hornets 15-7 in the final perid.
In a 41-39 semifinal win over Maud earlier in the day, Jacyno poured in 24 points and collected eight rebounds or the Roughnecks.
CANTON 45, KILGORE 18: BROWNWBORO - In the championship game of the Great East Texas Shootout, Canton improved to 15-1 with a 45-18 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Garrett Walker scored 17 and Cason bell 12 for Canton.
Da'Marion Van Zandt and Braydon Nelson had four apiece, Rylan Copeland three, Bobby King three and P.J. Wiley and Matthew Riley two apiece for Kilgore in the loss.
W. RUSK 66, U. GROVE 45: GARY - Jimmie Harper dropped in 25 points, Jaxon Farqhuar had 14 and the West Rusk Raiders opened up a big lead early on the way to a 66-45 win over Union Grove.
Montrell Giddings finished with six points, Logan Chandler five, Geremiah Smith and Tate Winings four apiece, Beau Mason three and Ty Haper and Darren Nix two each.
Harper also had 10 rebounds, Farqhuar eight and Giddings seven. Smith led with five assists, and Harper added seven steals.
West Rusk led 23-13 after one quarter and 40-22 at halftime.
A-GOLDEN 55, O. CITY 26: BIG SANDY - At the Big Sandy Tournament, the Alba-Golden Panthers earned a 55-26 win over Ore City.
Maverick Main had 16 points in the loss for Ore City.